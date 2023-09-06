One block popped out, though. Left tackle John Campbell Jr. punished the Cavaliers' linebacker who looked to make the play by latching on and pushing him out the back of the end zone.

With the Vols looking to extend their lead in the third quarter, Joe Milton pitched the ball to Dylan Sampson on an option play. While Sampson scampered into the end zone for his third score of the day, blocking from the offensive line and wide receivers freed up his path to the checkerboard.

While there were plenty of highlight plays from Tennessee in its win over Virginia to open the season in Nashville, one stood out above the rest on the national scale.

While this isn't the level of blocking you see on every play, Campbell says he was just trying to make a play like everyone else on the field.

“I was just trying to make a play,” said Campbell. “We’re on the field and I’m trying to make it just the same way that defender was trying to make it to the league. I’m just trying to go out there and give my all for my team and make plays like I said I was going to do. So, I’m just going to keep making plays for the team.”

Plays like this help Campbell stand out among his peers. With the pair of tackle spots down to a three-man race, putting this on film in game one could make a difference.

This highlight ability has always been in Campbell. Even while at Miami before transferring to Tennessee, he says he made these plays but they just weren't noticed.

"I could always do that," said Campbell. "I could always make plays like that. I did it before. I even had good plays at Miami it's just they probably never got noticed. It's like the main reason, I just wanted to get noticed. I just wanted to have some appreciation."

The video of Campbell's block has continued to make its rounds on social media despite the game taking place days ago.

It has been featured on ESPN and other platforms leading to his phone relentlessly buzzing.

"My phone's going crazy," said Campbell. "It's still blowing up right now. I had to turn notifications off. It's still going viral."

It didn't take long for him to find out his clip was going viral, as well.

During the game, he discussed the play with members of the coaching staff. Then, wife of offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, Holly, broke the news to him later in the afternoon that the highlight had taken off.

"Me and coach (Kevin Pendleton) were talking about the block on the sideline," said Campbell. "I was like, 'What do you think about that? That might be a top block.' He was like, 'Yeah, we'll probably send it in.' We came to the sideline a little bit later, all the family was coming down. We were already winning. Mrs. Holly told me I was an internet sensation. I was like 'What?' She was like 'Look!' I saw me, I was like 'Woah, that's so crazy.' I ain't never been on ESPN. Just crazy looking at the block."

The main comparison to Campbell's play has been to Michael Oher's block in the movie "The Blindside."

Not only did quarterback Joe Milton III reference this after the game, but offensive lineman Ollie Lane brought it up again on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen that clip about 100 times and it gets better every single time I watch it," said Lane. "One of the things it reminds me of is that one clip from 'The Blindside' movie where he says, ‘Coach, I was just taking him to the bus.’ That’s what it makes me think of. John is a hard worker and he plays hard and he’s a great guy. Seeing him put that type of effort on film really kind of motivates you to do more for guys like that.”

While offensive players saw the clip mostly from the perspective of Campbell, Vols on the defensive end had a different perspective.

For defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, he recognized the phenomenal play from Campbell but was confused by the Virginia defender's strategy.

Norman-Lott instead figured it would have made more sense to just drop to the ground with the score already made rather than continue to get pushed.

“Relentless,” said Norman-Lott on the play. “As a linebacker, why are you still back-pedaling? That was kind of my idea. Like, just fall. What are you doing? But John is a relentless player, I would call it.”

For defensive end Tyler Baron, this play didn't come as a surprise, though. Instead, it was just Campbell showing the world what he proved he was capable of to the team throughout fall camp.

The size and athleticism Campbell possesses puts him in position to dominate opponents.

"John Campbell, he’s a really big guy," said Baron. "But he’s got really good feet, too. He showed that off all of fall camp so we knew he was an elite tackle, honestly. Just showing the whole world what we’ve been seeing. So it was nothing new, honestly.”

He will have the chance to show-off his skillset for the second time in orange on Saturday as the Vols host Austin Peay in the 2023 home opener.

Campbell was the starter at left tackle in Week 1 and will likely be in the role again against the Governors. However, time will be split between himself and Jeremiah Crawford and Gerald Mincey before the core five on the line is set heading into a trip to Florida.