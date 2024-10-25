Jordan Gainey a more complete player heading into second season with Vols

From his courtside seat inside Food City Center, the soft-spoken Jordan Gainey is unassuming.

At Tennessee's basketball media day, just weeks before the preseason No. 12 Vols try and carry the momentum of a historic run into a new season, Gainey talks about his teammates, crediting them in all of his answers to questions about his own improvement.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In practice, there's a more firey side to Gainey that those teammates see.

"It's always been back-and-forth. It's always been us battling," senior guard Zakai Zeigler said. "It's always been us battling. If we play three games and somebody wins two, we're going to play seven more games. That's just how it is between me and him...It's really a never-ending rivalry."

Gainey, who transferred to Tennessee ahead of last season after beginning his career at USC Upstate, is in position to show that came competitiveness in games.

He was a spark plug offensively off of the bench for the Vols during their SEC title and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run last season, averaging more than 18 minutes per game and scoring 11 or more points in nine games, including in four league games.

But it is where he has developed on the defensive end that has set the stage for an even bigger role for Gainey in his second year in the program.

"I had a long ways to go when I first got here," Gainey said. "I thought I was defending, but I wasn't doing it at the highest level. I still have a ways to go now, but I'm learning everything single day."