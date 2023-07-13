In her rookie season for the Seattle Storm, Jordan Horston has surpassed expectations.

Heading into the All-Star break, she holds averages of 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Recently, she has even carved out a role as a starter for the rebuilding Storm team.

Despite her recent success, Horston hasn't forgotten her roots. Prior to joining the WNBA, she played four seasons at Tennessee while becoming a star and fan favorite. In her senior year, she averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

While on campus, the guard managed to create relationships with her teammates and coaches that will last a lifetime. Head coach Kellie Harper has previously raved about her former star and has closely watched her excel at the next level.

Due to this, Harper and the program jumped at the opportunity to see her in person. With the Storm traveling to play the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, the Lady Vols were able to make the trip to see Horston in action.

With her college in attendance, Horston couldn't be stopped. She exploded for a career-high 23 points in a double-double effort that featured 10 rebounds. She also added two assists and three steals.

While Seattle fell short in the matchup, it was easily Horston's best game of her young professional career. She led all scorers in the game while scoring at all three levels.

In attendance for the breakout performance was the entirety of the 2023-24 squad. This featured plenty of her former teammates and even players who will be on the roster in the upcoming season but haven't played with Horston.

Also making the trip to watch were Rennia Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah who shared the court at Tennessee with Horston earlier in her career.

The trip from the Lady Vols meant a lot to the rookie.

"It just goes to show that Lady Vols, they show up no matter what," said Horston. "They were telling me right after I got drafted to Seattle that they were getting tickets here. They already had that planned. I'm happy to see them. Happy I was able to have a good game. Like I said, it just goes to show their support."

Also receiving support from the program was Mercedes Russell who is a veteran on the Storm's young squad. She did not play in the match but got to take part in her college's festivities.

With the WNBA reaching the midway point of its season, Horston has looked like one of the more impressive rookies in the class. Wednesday's performance appears to be just another milestone in a blooming career.