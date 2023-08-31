Josh Heupel gives injury updates ahead of Tennessee football season opener
Ahead of Tennessee football's opening match against Virginia on Saturday, head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media for the final time this preseason.
While Heupel kept information regarding player availability close to his chest, he did provide updates on Cooper Mays and Elijah Simmons.
Here is what he had to say.
Cooper Mays will be evaluated on Friday
The biggest injury of the offseason has been center Cooper Mays.
The undisputed starter and veteran on the offensive line was banged up early in camp and has been questionable for the opener since. While the Vols likely won't need him to win during the first two weeks of the season, his status is still up in the air for Saturday.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The decision on Mays will officially be made on Friday, though. With a final practice taking place the day before the game, Heupel and his staff will have the chance to take one final look to see if he is ready.
"You guys know that have been here, we kind of make those decisions on Friday," said Heupel. "We've still got one more practice left in us so we'll make all of those decisions tomorrow."
Elijah Simmons is OUT
While Heupel says many decisions on availability will be made on Friday, he did rule out one participant from Saturday's affair.
Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons is projected to make a jump this season and was listed as one of two starters at one defensive tackle position opposite of Omari Thomas. However, it will be Omarr Norman-Lott officially getting the start with the announcement that Simmons won't be able to go.
"We'll know more but a guy that has been great all training camp and really all off-season," said Heupel. "He'll be out for this one but we'll see where that goes moving forward."
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football ready to get the 2023 season started on Saturday
Heupel isn't worried about filling this gap, though. With a balance of experienced veterans and talented young players, the defensive line has depth to compete without the potential starter.
"You've guys have heard their names throughout the course of training camp," said Heupel. "Guys with experience that are playing at a really high level. The young guys have a chance to be special players. Feel good about where we're at."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––