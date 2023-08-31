Ahead of Tennessee football's opening match against Virginia on Saturday, head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media for the final time this preseason. While Heupel kept information regarding player availability close to his chest, he did provide updates on Cooper Mays and Elijah Simmons. Here is what he had to say.

Cooper Mays will be evaluated on Friday

The biggest injury of the offseason has been center Cooper Mays. The undisputed starter and veteran on the offensive line was banged up early in camp and has been questionable for the opener since. While the Vols likely won't need him to win during the first two weeks of the season, his status is still up in the air for Saturday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The decision on Mays will officially be made on Friday, though. With a final practice taking place the day before the game, Heupel and his staff will have the chance to take one final look to see if he is ready. "You guys know that have been here, we kind of make those decisions on Friday," said Heupel. "We've still got one more practice left in us so we'll make all of those decisions tomorrow."

Elijah Simmons is OUT