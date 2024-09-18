Josh Heupel helped revitalize Oklahoma. He's doing the same at Tennessee

In this Nov. 18, 2000, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel sets up to pass during the top-ranked Sooners' 27-13 win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. Ahead of the 2014 college football season, The Associated Press asked its panel of Top 25 voters, who are known for ranking the nation's top teams each week, to weigh in on which team during the Bowl Championship Series-era (1998-2013) was the best. (Photo by The Associated Press)

Brent Venables wanted somebody else. The first-year Oklahoma assistant coach had been tasked with finding a quarterback to spearhead the Sooners' offense under new head coach Bob Stoops and help turnaround a once proud football program on the heels of five-straight losing seasons. So Venables and fellow assistant Mike Stoops eyed Akili Smith, a junior college standout that at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds looked every bit the part of a program-changing quarterback. There was one problem: Mike Leach, Oklahoma's new offensive coordinator, who would ultimately have the final say, didn't want him. Leach instead was focusing on another junior college player, who began his career at Weber State but had suffered an ACL tear that pushed him down the depth chart and eventually to Snow College in Utah. Josh Heupel held an offer from Utah State before Leach invited him to Oklahoma's campus in Norman to throw in front of coaches. Venables could hardly believe it the first time he saw him. "He was skinny and just frail, and it was the middle of winter," Venables said. "Just kind of pasty and the ball was coming out --- he was a southpaw, probably hadn't played in a couple of months --- and the ball was wobbly...We're like 'That ain't it.'" MORE FROM VOLREPORT: The Tennessee-Oklahoma connection that took down Miami in '86 Sugar Bowl Oklahoma offered and the Stoops had his cornerstone for a run of success that included a national championship and 10 conference titles over the next 17 years. The Sooners' resurgence and Heupel's two-year stint as their starting quarterback go hand in hand. Oklahoma won seven games in Stoops' first season, a marked improvement from five games it won the year before. The following season, the Sooners went unbeaten, capping a perfect 13-0 campaign with a BCS National Championship victory over Florida State--the program's first since 1985. Heupel passed for 3,392 yards and 20 touchdowns, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. On Saturday, he'll return to Norman as Tennessee's head coach, leading the sixth-ranked Vols who are seemingly poised for the College Football Playoff in Heupel's fourth season. "There can't be someone with a stronger legacy. A national championship, coach," Venables said. "Timing's everything...He was a catalyst of that. And people won't forget that."

Sooners' return to relevancy was costly for Heupel

Josh Heupel says you can still see the scars if you look close enough. By the halfway point of Oklahoma's 2000 season, which at that point had come as a surprise nationally, Heupel's left arm was swelling. There times, Venables recalls, that it had ballooned to the size of a watermelon. The Sooners were undefeated and already beaten No. 11 Texas, No. 2 Kansas State and No.1 Nebraska. Their 31-14 triumph over the Cornhuskers, the first in eight years in the series, propelled Oklahoma to the top of the polls. The national title was in sight, but for the Sooners to get there, Heupel would have to play through the pain. He did. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma "He spent the back-half of the year injured...The last probably five or six games," Venables said. "The way he managed that, his toughness really incredible." Heupel, never one to talk about himself, downplayed it during his weekly speaking engagement on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. "There were a couple of other nicks and bruises, too that cause me some problems at the end of the year," Heupel said. "But, you know, that team in general, the ability for guys to be resilient and play through what ever they were going through is part of why we were able to go win a championship."

