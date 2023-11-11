Tennessee's offense never found its rhythm on Saturday.

In the loss to Missouri, the Vols put up just seven points — the lowest in the Josh Heupel era.

The lone score came on a bomb from Joe Milton III to Dont'e Thornton for a 46-yard touchdown. This second quarter splash was the last time the team put points on the board as the offense sputtered the remainder of the game.

By the end of the match, the Vols had only produced 350 yards of offense. 267 came through the air and the typically effective running game was limited to 83 yards.

In Milton's eyes, the reason the offense couldn't put together drives that resulted in points was its inability to get out of its own way. Over the course of the night, Tennessee was whistled for nine penalties — setting them back 95 yards.

“Shooting ourselves in the foot, pretty much the same thing that happened in the Florida game," said Milton. "All the self-inflicted wounds. False starts, holding, things like that that can kill a drive and that’s what happened.”

Head coach Josh Heupel echoed the sentiment of penalties changing the game.

“Huge," said Heupel. "Huge. Huge in the way the game was played. I already said it on offense, first-and-20, personal foul on the defensive side of football. Self-accountability, man. Got to play smart.”

Despite a slow start, the Vols had a chance to get back on track in the second half. They received the kick-off to begin the third quarter trailing by just six.

With the door still open, Tennessee couldn't convert, though. This would be the story for the entire second half. While the team was still in striking distance, it never provided any sort of blow.

Heupel blamed communication for the lack of production out of the locker room. Past that, it was turnovers and penalties.

"Offensively, just didn’t communicate early in the first drive (of the second half)," said Heupel. "But the second drive, have an opportunity and I think we have a penalty on that drive. Turnover on the next one. And the game got away. End of the day, we got to play smart football and you got to play extremely physical while you’re doing that. We didn't do that on the offensive side of the football tonight.”

Also hindering the Vols were three crucial turnovers. Just ahead of the half, Jaylen Wright lost the ball and gave it back to Missouri. The Tigers then quickly flew down the field to set up a field goal.

Then, down just two possessions, Tennessee had another crucial error. After picking up 35 yards, the sideline signaled in a run-pass option. However, as Milton elected to throw, his arm hit running back Dylan Sampson forcing the ball loose for a fumble.

“Run-pass option," said Heupel on the play. "At the end of the day, both sides of it have to be in position to take care of the ball. Clear the back.”

Milton took credit for the miscommunication. He knows he needs to let the back pass before looking to pass.

“That’s just me," said Milton. "I just have to clear the back. That has nothing to do with the whole offense. That’s just me. I have to clear the back if I’m ready to throw.”

The final turnover came with the score already out of hand. Milton went to pass but it was picked off and returned for a touchdown.

This was the last blow in an already rough night for the Vols' attack.

On the play, it was the safety who jumped the pass. With a two-high look, Milton thought he could get the throw off, but Daylan Carnell made a great play.

“I believe it was two-high shell," said Heupel. "Safety brakes on the ball. Quarterback’s trusting that that part of the zone is emptied out.”

Next, things won't get easier for Tennessee. It will host two-time defending National Champion Georgia in an attempt to get back on track. Against one of the country's premier defenses, Milton and the offense will hope to get on the same page.