Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over Kentucky
Tennessee's road concerns were silenced on Saturday.
The Vols managed a 33-27 win over Kentucky in Lexington to improve to 6-2.
Here are the full snap counts and game grades from the victory.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
69
|
76.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Dylan Sampson
|
32
|
68.6
|
Jaylen Wright
|
20
|
80.7
|
Jabari Small
|
17
|
64.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
69
|
59.1
|
Squirrel White
|
66
|
58.8
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
43
|
71.4
|
Chas Nimrod
|
17
|
73.8
|
Kaleb Webb
|
9
|
58.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jacob Warren
|
44
|
56.5
|
McCallan Castles
|
25
|
52.1
|
Hunter Salmon
|
3
|
56.5
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Gerald Mincey
|
69
|
64.8
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
69
|
57.2
|
Cooper Mays
|
69
|
54.5
|
Ollie Lane
|
64
|
48.3
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
55
|
60.9
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
14
|
44.4
|
Andrej Karic
|
5
|
67.1
Offensive Notes
- Jaylen Wright was the highest-graded offensive player at an 80.7
- Joe Milton III was second at 76.3
- In five snaps, Andrej Karic graded the highest on the o-line before getting injured
- Chas Nimrod was the highest-graded wide receiver at 73.8
- Milton, Ramel Keyton, Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays were the only to play every snap
- Tight ends graded poorly
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
43
|
56.1
|
Tyler Baron
|
39
|
60.8
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
33
|
68.7
|
Omari Thomas
|
31
|
72.2
|
Bryson Eason
|
27
|
65.8
|
Dominic Bailey
|
26
|
56.5
|
Roman Harrison
|
22
|
41.7
|
Kurrott Garland
|
14
|
62.9
|
Elijah Simmons
|
12
|
57.8
|
Joshua Jospehs
|
12
|
51.8
|
Tyre West
|
4
|
67.1
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
1
|
60
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
57
|
62.3
|
Elijah Herring
|
57
|
51.7
|
Kalib Perry
|
9
|
66.1
|
Arion Carter
|
7
|
33.2
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
2
|
62
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
66
|
68.4
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
66
|
58.1
|
Wesley Walker
|
65
|
60.9
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
56
|
69.1
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
45
|
53.9
|
Warren Burrell
|
19
|
64.1
|
Brandon Turnage
|
10
|
37.9
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
2
|
63.6
|
Andre Turrentine
|
1
|
60.1
Defensive Notes
- Omari Thomas was the highest-graded defender with a 72.2
- Gabe Jeudy-Lally led the secondary with a 69.1 grade
- James Pearce Jr. played the most snaps on the d-line
- Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald played every snap, Wesley Walker missed one
- Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring played nearly every snap at line backer
