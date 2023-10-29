Tennessee's road concerns were silenced on Saturday. The Vols managed a 33-27 win over Kentucky in Lexington to improve to 6-2. Here are the full snap counts and game grades from the victory. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Quarterback Player Snap Count PFF Grade Joe Milton III 69 76.3

Running back Player Snap Count PFF Grade Dylan Sampson 32 68.6 Jaylen Wright 20 80.7 Jabari Small 17 64.7

Wide receiver Player Snap Count PFF Grade Ramel Keyton 69 59.1 Squirrel White 66 58.8 Dont'e Thornton Jr. 43 71.4 Chas Nimrod 17 73.8 Kaleb Webb 9 58.1

Tight end Player Snap Count PFF Grade Jacob Warren 44 56.5 McCallan Castles 25 52.1 Hunter Salmon 3 56.5

Offensive line Player Snap Count PFF Grade Gerald Mincey 69 64.8 Javontez Spraggins 69 57.2 Cooper Mays 69 54.5 Ollie Lane 64 48.3 John Campbell Jr. 55 60.9 Jeremiah Crawford 14 44.4 Andrej Karic 5 67.1

Offensive Notes

- Jaylen Wright was the highest-graded offensive player at an 80.7 - Joe Milton III was second at 76.3 - In five snaps, Andrej Karic graded the highest on the o-line before getting injured - Chas Nimrod was the highest-graded wide receiver at 73.8 - Milton, Ramel Keyton, Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays were the only to play every snap - Tight ends graded poorly

DEFENSE

Defensive line Player Snap Count PFF Grade James Pearce Jr. 43 56.1 Tyler Baron 39 60.8 Omarr Norman-Lott 33 68.7 Omari Thomas 31 72.2 Bryson Eason 27 65.8 Dominic Bailey 26 56.5 Roman Harrison 22 41.7 Kurrott Garland 14 62.9 Elijah Simmons 12 57.8 Joshua Jospehs 12 51.8 Tyre West 4 67.1 Daevin Hobbs 1 60

Line backer Player Snap Count PFF Grade Aaron Beasley 57 62.3 Elijah Herring 57 51.7 Kalib Perry 9 66.1 Arion Carter 7 33.2 Jeremiah Telander 2 62

Table Name Player Snap Count PFF Grade Jaylen McCollough 66 68.4 Tamarion McDonald 66 58.1 Wesley Walker 65 60.9 Gabe Jeudy-Lally 56 69.1 Doneiko Slaughter 45 53.9 Warren Burrell 19 64.1 Brandon Turnage 10 37.9 Rickey Gibson III 2 63.6 Andre Turrentine 1 60.1

Defensive Notes