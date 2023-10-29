Advertisement
ago football Edit

Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over Kentucky

Oct 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)
Oct 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee's road concerns were silenced on Saturday.

The Vols managed a 33-27 win over Kentucky in Lexington to improve to 6-2.

Here are the full snap counts and game grades from the victory.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

69

76.3
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Dylan Sampson

32

68.6

Jaylen Wright

20

80.7

Jabari Small

17

64.7
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

69

59.1

Squirrel White

66

58.8

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

43

71.4

Chas Nimrod

17

73.8

Kaleb Webb

9

58.1

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jacob Warren

44

56.5

McCallan Castles

25

52.1

Hunter Salmon

3

56.5
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Gerald Mincey

69

64.8

Javontez Spraggins

69

57.2

Cooper Mays

69

54.5

Ollie Lane

64

48.3

John Campbell Jr.

55

60.9

Jeremiah Crawford

14

44.4

Andrej Karic

5

67.1

Offensive Notes

- Jaylen Wright was the highest-graded offensive player at an 80.7

- Joe Milton III was second at 76.3

- In five snaps, Andrej Karic graded the highest on the o-line before getting injured

- Chas Nimrod was the highest-graded wide receiver at 73.8

- Milton, Ramel Keyton, Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays were the only to play every snap

- Tight ends graded poorly

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

43

56.1

Tyler Baron

39

60.8

Omarr Norman-Lott

33

68.7

Omari Thomas

31

72.2

Bryson Eason

27

65.8

Dominic Bailey

26

56.5

Roman Harrison

22

41.7

Kurrott Garland

14

62.9

Elijah Simmons

12

57.8

Joshua Jospehs

12

51.8

Tyre West

4

67.1

Daevin Hobbs

1

60
Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

57

62.3

Elijah Herring

57

51.7

Kalib Perry

9

66.1

Arion Carter

7

33.2

Jeremiah Telander

2

62

Table Name
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen McCollough

66

68.4

Tamarion McDonald

66

58.1

Wesley Walker

65

60.9

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

56

69.1

Doneiko Slaughter

45

53.9

Warren Burrell

19

64.1

Brandon Turnage

10

37.9

Rickey Gibson III

2

63.6

Andre Turrentine

1

60.1

Defensive Notes

- Omari Thomas was the highest-graded defender with a 72.2

- Gabe Jeudy-Lally led the secondary with a 69.1 grade

- James Pearce Jr. played the most snaps on the d-line

- Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald played every snap, Wesley Walker missed one

- Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring played nearly every snap at line backer

–––––

–––––

