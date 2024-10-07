Josh Heupel updates status of Tennessee receivers Squirrel White, Bru McCoy

Tennessee football had a pair of starters get injured during its road loss to Arkansas.
After the game, Josh Heupel was asked if he had any updates on receivers Squirrel White and Bru McCoy but said there was no update and he'd 'find out as we go.'
On Monday, Heupel provided an update on the receiving duo.
White is in his junior season and has started every game in 2024 as the Vols' slot receiver. He has amassed 159 yards on 15 catches this season but has yet to find the end zone. Against Arkansas, White caught seven passes for 38 yards, with the longest going 10 yards.
McCoy is in his final season of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury just over a year ago in a win over South Carolina at home. Now, he has returned to start every game for Tennessee as the outside X receiver.
The wide out has totaled 209 yards on 14 catches so far this season. He is yet to reach the end zone, though. Against the Razorbacks, he caught two passes for nine yards.
