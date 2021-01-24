VolQuest - KaTron Evans sticking with Vols

Next man up.

That’s the message from Vols defensive lineman KaTron Evans as the program he signed on to for the next four years is in the midst of yet another reboot.

“Yes sir,” Evans told Volquest when asked if he was staying with the program. “I’m all Vol.”

When Jeremy Pruitt was fired Monday for cause, the fear immediately went to roster management and how some players may dart to the portal. The same can be said for those high schoolers who just inked, as the man they signed up for is no longer in the picture.

Still, Evans believes he and others are unphased.

“It’s a next man up mentality,” Evans emphasized. “We have some guys who have left and may still leave, but we have others coming in ready to play. Next man up.”

Though not every signee may share the same confidence Evans does, the four-star believes the group is on the same page.

“I talk to those guys all the time,” Evans said of his fellow class members. “We are all in one big group chat. I feel like we are all Vol and no one is leaving.”