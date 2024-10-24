Keeping pace an emphasis for Tennessee offense during bye week

Tennessee's offense might have captured something in the second half of its win against Alabama last Saturday that it wants to cling to during the bye week.

The Vols put on another stagnant offensive display in the first half for the third-straight games, only to overcome it with enough plays that showcased what they were expected to be before the season began on that side of the ball.

Nico Iamaleava, who had missed on a few potential game-changing throws and made one ill-advised throw that resulted in an interception deep in plus territory, was on one end of two plays in the second half that headlined Tennessee's 24-17 triumph of the Crimson Tide and kept its College Football Playoff hopes intact.

The first was a 55-yard pass to Dont'e Thorton Jr. that set up a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter. The second was his 16-yard toss to a diving Chris Brazzell II, who earlier in the fourth quarter dropped a deep ball down the sideline but snagged this one for the game winner in the final five minutes.

Those two plays and others might have been an indication of what head coach Josh Heupel has said the last three weeks: The Vols are close.

"I don’t think anything (the offense did anything) super different (in the second half)," Heupel said. "Missed a couple throws over the middle. Some of that’s the windows being tight and maybe the timing being off just a little bit with the wide receiver getting his eyes around. It’s all part of it. I do think settling in, being able to push back on everything that hadn’t gone right in the first half shows growth.

"But it shows you what (Iamaleava) is made up of on the inside, too, mentally and just his heart and competitive makeup.”