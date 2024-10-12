Advertisement
In-state 2027 4-star safety Omarii Sanders previews first Tennessee visit
As in-state 2027 safety prospect Omarii Sanders continues to stand out, he will make his first visit to Tennessee.
• Shayne Pickering
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida
Every story leading up to Tennessee vs. Florida, all in one place.
• Noah Taylor
VISITOR LIST: Who's on campus for Tennessee football vs. Florida?
The full list of recruits across football and basketball that will be on campus for Tennessee vs. Florida.
• Shayne Pickering, Ryan Sylvia
Where Tennessee football stands in Friday injury report vs. Florida
The availability report for both teams is out less than 24 hours before kickoff.
• Noah Taylor
Keys to success: What Tennessee needs to do to avoid an upset by Florida
What Tennessee football will need to do to avoid consecutive losses to Florida.
• Ryan Sylvia
Key takeaways: Dylan Sampson bright spot in Vols' bleak offensive night
