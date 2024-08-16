PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Khalifa Keith heads into sophomore year after 'intentional' off-season

Khalifa Keith (20) at Tennessee football's practice in August 2024.
Khalifa Keith (20) at Tennessee football's practice in August 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com/Rivals.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With one season under his belt, Khalifa Keith heads into his sophomore campaign with playtime for the taking.

Due to a banged-up running back room, there are a group of young players on the roster who have the chance to carve out a role for Tennessee this year.

For Keith, he is looking to exploit this opportunity by being intentional with every rep he gets over the off-season. This includes the minute details that can sometimes be overlooked.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FDclZKa2xDLXgwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

"Just being intentional with my reps, every rep I'm taking," Keith said. "Just being dialed in on the little details. Whether that's pass-pro technique, get my pads low on contact, everything has kind of been taking care of itself this camp."

In specific, Keith honed in on his short-area quickness. The goal is to defeat linebackers once he gets to the second level to burst for big gains.

He already knows he possesses unteachable size and effective pad level, so adding this part of the position to his game could help him see the field this year.

This off-season also marked a change at the top of his position group. With running backs coach Jerry Mack taking a job in the NFL with the Jaguars, De'Rail Sims was hired to replace him.

The first thing that stood out to Sims about Keith was his staggering size and explosiveness.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' Kaleb Webb looking to make a name for himself in deep receiving room

"In terms of Khalifa, you sit up there and see a guy that’s 230 pounds that’s explosive in terms of his first 20 yards," Sims said. "He does a really good job of running behind his pads and he does a really good job of putting his face on people in pass protection."

Since this initial impression in the spring, Sims has already seen growth out of Keith. Before, he was thinking too much and not playing loose and free.

Now, with the concepts learned at a deeper level, he's able to make plays happen without getting in his head.

"I think Khalifa is totally different from what he was in the spring, holistically," Sims said. "I think in the spring, mentally, he knew what to do but he was trying to think too much instead of just cutting it loose and going out there and playing. Like right now he’s actually going out there playing. He’s cutting it loose, he’s maximizing his runs when there’s nothing there he’s going in there banging it up in the line of scrimmage, trying to run through the smoke and doing a really good job of getting us either some positive gains or helping us stay out of negative yardage situations."

Behind Dylan Sampson, Keith is one of the players in the mix at running back. Alongside fellow second year players DeSean Bishop and Cameron Seldon and true freshman Peyton Lewis, there is opportunity to earn an increased role early in his career.

Keith accepts this challenge and it once again comes down to the intentionality of every rep he gets. He isn't letting a moment go by without trying to make an impression and improve his game.

"I'm just going to be prepared when my time comes, when my name is called," Keith said. "Like I said, just taking advantage of every rep I get. Whether that's the ones, twos, threes, it doesn't matter. Going out there, put my best foot forward and let the outcome be the outcome. I'm a team player and that's what I signed up for."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1U0cTUtNURha1JNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mva2hhbGlmYS1rZWl0aC1oZWFkcy1pbnRvLXNvcGhvbW9yZS15 ZWFyLWFmdGVyLWludGVudGlvbmFsLW9mZi1zZWFzb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5lc3Nl ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtoYWxpZmEta2VpdGgtaGVhZHMtaW50 by1zb3Bob21vcmUteWVhci1hZnRlci1pbnRlbnRpb25hbC1vZmYtc2Vhc29u JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK