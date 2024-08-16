PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Vols' Kaleb Webb looking to make a name for himself in deep receiving room

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8), wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) and offensive lineman Jackson Lampley (75) celebrate a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Kaleb Webb could have changed it, but he didn’t want to.

After a number of Tennessee wide receivers changed numbers before fall camp, Webb opted to keep the No. 84 he has worn since his freshman season and the one he wore after taking on a bigger role a year ago.

"I kind of just wanted to make a name for myself," Webb said.

Webb started to make a name for himself last season, getting more reps because of injuries in the Vols' receivers room. It was a stark contrast from his first year when he redshirted in a crowded position group that included Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and All-SEC player Cedric Tillman.

The 6-foot-3, 204 pound Webb, who arrived at Tennessee as a four star prospect from Georgia in 2022, appeared in 13 games last season and accounted for 16 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Now in fall camp and just weeks before the Vols open their season against Chattanooga, Webb is looking to build off of that campaign.

"Kind of just using it as momentum," Webb said. "I feel like in the SEC you just need experience to be able to kind of like, reach your potential. I feel like anybody that's played in the SEC long enough, they'll end up being up being nice.

"So, I'm taking what I learned from last year and implement that this year and carry that momentum."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Could this be Dont'e Thornton's breakout season for Tennessee?

The familiarity with Nico Iamaleava has helped, too.

Now the Vols heralded, unquestioned starter at quarterback, Webb developed a connection with Iamaleava when the two were on the No. 2 offense together. They showed as much in Iamaleava's first career start in Tennessee's 35-0 thumping of Iowa in the Citrus Bowl when he completed two passes to Webb for 18 yards.

Webb was also in on a block that helped spring the first of three Iamaleava touchdown runs in the second quarter.

"Last year I was kind of with the twos, so I got a lot of reps (with Iamaleava) and at the end of games, we would be in together," Webb said. "I feel like it's just grown from there and it's going to be special this year."

The fact that Webb saw increased playing time last season doesn't guarantee he will this season, though. And he's more than aware of it.

Tennessee boasts more experience and more depth now that it's back to full health, particularly on the outside where Webb says he has spent most of his time in camp.

Bru McCoy, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in just the fourth game of the season, is back and has looked closer to full speed by the day. Dont'e Thornton Jr. got off to a slow start as a transfer from Oregon last season and was moved around before seemingly hitting his stride as an outside receiver. He was injured late in the season but is also now healthy.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel details communication in Vols' second scrimmage of fall camp

One of the Vols top transfer additions in Chris Brazzell II, who began his career at Tulane, has turned heads and is expected to make an immediate impact and highly touted freshman Mike Matthews, a former five-star recruit, could see the field sooner than later.

Webb hasn't minded.

"I love the competition. I feel like that's why you come to the SEC," Webb said. "You want to be pushed to your limit and reach your max potential. I feel like with the receivers we already had and the newcomers and Chris (Brazzell), have helped me develop my game and has allowed him to develop and give us the best shot to be playmakers this year."

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel cited Webb among the skill players that stood out during the team's first scrimmage last week—a compliment worth noting given the competition there.

"The little details kind of just take care of everything," Webb said. "If you do the little things at a high level, then you'll be fine."

–––––

