The Vols will play the Wolfpack in the Duke's Mayo Classic in primetime on Sept. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, both schools announced Wednesday.

Tennessee 's week two neutral-site bout with N.C. State has a kickoff time and TV destination.

The match up will mark the fourth-straight season that Tennessee has played an ACC team in the non-conference. The Vols split a home-and-home with Pittsburgh in 2021 and 2022 and beat Virginia in their season opener in Nashville in 2023.

Tennessee and N.C. State will be playing for the fourth time with the Vols winning two of the previous three meeting, including a 35-21 win in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff in Atlanta in 2012.

Tennessee previously played in Charlotte in 2018 against West Virginia.

The Vols won nine games and finished in the top 20 of the final polls in head coach Josh Heupel's third season in 2023.

Tennessee is set to return a veteran offensive and defensive line and quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is entering his first season as the Vols' full-time starter at quarterback after appearing in five games, including one start as a freshman.

The Wolfpack finished 9-4 last season and finished No. 21 in the final Associated Press Top 25, but have a number of key pieces to replace, including at quarterback where they added former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall out of the transfer portal.

Tennessee is currently listed as a 5.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.

The Vols open their season on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.