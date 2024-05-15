Where Tennessee football stands in returning production among SEC teams
Tennessee's roster for the 2024 season is mostly set, barring any late editions from the transfer portal.
The Vols, who wrapped up spring practices last month, return a number of players at key positions that contributed a year ago, including the offensive and defensive lines, running back, wide receiver and linebacker.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
That experience, coupled with some talented newcomers who are expected to make an early impact, is one reason why Tennessee is ranked in early polls and a possible College Football Playoff contender by some pundits.
There are still areas where the Vols will have to replace production.
According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, Tennessee is set to return 48% of its offensive and defensive production from last season, including the production that transfer additions accounted for at their previous schools.
That percentage ranks 15th in the newly expanded SEC and 108th nationally.
The Vols' eight conference opponents return an average of 62% of their production, led by Kentucky and followed by Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi State.
The three FBS non-conference teams that Tennessee will face returns 53%, including N.C. State, which the Vols will play in the second week of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina.
|Team
|Production Percentage
|National ranking
|
Kentucky
|
72%
|
14
|
Missouri
|
71%
|
18
|
Ole Miss
|
70%
|
22
|
Florida
|
68%
|
27
|
Georgia
|
68%
|
28
|
Texas
|
67%
|
36
|
Texas A&M
|
67%
|
38
|
Auburn
|
66%
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
65%
|
52
|
Oklahoma
|
65%
|
53
|
LSU
|
64%
|
59
|
Vanderbilt
|
64%
|
61
|
Arkansas
|
61%
|
68
|
Alabama
|
53%
|
100
|
Tennessee
|
48%
|
108
|
Mississippi State
|
45%
|
116
Vols set up front, questions remain in secondary
Tennessee is set on the offensive line.
Much of the key contributors are back up front, including center Cooper Mays, guard Javontez Spraggins and tackle John Campbell Jr. The Vols added former five-stair prospect and LSU transfer Lance Heard to the other tackle position, further bolstering the line.
Behind them, Nico Iamaleava is Tennessee's unquestioned starter at quarterback after appearing in four games as a backup as a freshman a year ago and running back Dylan Sampson will spearhead the backfield in place of 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Wright, who is now in the NFL.
At wide receiver, Bru McCoy is back after missing much of last season and Squirrel White and Dont'e Thornton Jr. provide more experience. Chris Brazzell II was among Tennessee's biggest transfer portal hauls after catching 44 passes for more than 700 yards at Tulane in 2023.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee football stands in ESPN post-spring rankings
On defense, Tennessee returns experience at the first and second levels.
James Pearce Jr. headlines the EDGE where he recorded 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a sophomore last season. Omari Thomas, Bryson Eason and Omarr Norman-Lott will anchor the interior.
The linebacking corps struggled to stay healthy last season, losing BYU transfer Keenan Pili for the rest of the year after the opener and later lost highly touted freshman Arion Carter to injury.
Both Pili and Carter are expected to be back to full health by fall camp and Jeremiah Telander will see an increased role following the transfer of Elijah Herring last month.
Tennessee suffered its biggest losses in the secondary, losing seven players to the transfer portal and two more who had exhausted their eligibility.
Of the losses, only three were starters and injuries last season forced a few underclassmen into playing time late in the year. The Vols added two transfer defensive backs in Jermod McCoy and Jakobe Thomas.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––