Tennessee's roster for the 2024 season is mostly set, barring any late editions from the transfer portal.

The Vols, who wrapped up spring practices last month, return a number of players at key positions that contributed a year ago, including the offensive and defensive lines, running back, wide receiver and linebacker.

That experience, coupled with some talented newcomers who are expected to make an early impact, is one reason why Tennessee is ranked in early polls and a possible College Football Playoff contender by some pundits.

There are still areas where the Vols will have to replace production.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, Tennessee is set to return 48% of its offensive and defensive production from last season, including the production that transfer additions accounted for at their previous schools.

That percentage ranks 15th in the newly expanded SEC and 108th nationally.

The Vols' eight conference opponents return an average of 62% of their production, led by Kentucky and followed by Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi State.

The three FBS non-conference teams that Tennessee will face returns 53%, including N.C. State, which the Vols will play in the second week of the season in Charlotte, North Carolina.