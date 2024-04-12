While bringing an offense that was first in 3-pointers attempted and forced the second-most turnovers on defense, some questioned if the style of play that worked in Division II and at Marshall in the Sun Belt would translate to the SEC.

I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could do it here.

Caldwell was also asked to describe the play style that she's bringing to Tennessee. She first mentioned the ball-pressure on defense and the high volume of shots being taken on offense.

What also stood out, was the trust that she puts in her players. She wants to put them in positions to succeed while giving them the freedom to make plays.

“Playing a lot of players, trusting your players, giving them freedom, putting them in situations where they can make good choices," said Caldwell. "Having a lot of athletes on the floor, but just making sure that we’re going to cross half court a lot but press nonstop.”

One player who believes this style could fit how she likes to play is Jewel Spear. She previously announced she is returning for a final season with the Lady Vols but admitted the coaching change will force her to once again weight her options.

When discussing the prospect of returning to Tennessee under Caldwell, she saw the benefits of a player with her skillset being in the Lady Vols' new system.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Kim Caldwell plans on being competitive in year one with the Lady Vols

"I think it fits my play style," said Spear. "I like to shoot. I like to defend. I can be a better defender, I think she can help me do that. I think it really does, cause from what I've seen, it looks like there's a lot of space on the court to get downhill and make plays offensively."

This isn't the first time Athletic Director Danny White has made a hire with a high-paced play style. In football, he brought in Josh Heupel to Tennessee. While at Buffalo, he signed on Nate Oats for the men's basketball program.

Part of the reason White liked Caldwell was that she'd make the Lady Vols distinctive in the landscape of college basketball. At the same time, the aggressive style is what the sport is currently leaning toward.

"I think anytime that I’m in a coaching search, I’m thinking about what makes us distinctive," said White. "In this instance, I think she makes us distinctive in terms of who she is and how she conducted herself in the interview. I think she’s going to really connect with our players, but her style of play certainly makes us very distinctive and I think that’s where the sport is going. The pace of play, both in men’s and women’s basketball, is becoming more and more a factor, and I think that she’s on the cutting edge. We talk about leading the way in college sports here at Tennessee and I think Kim helps us do that.”