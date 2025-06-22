One of Tennessee football's top targets locks in upcoming commitment date

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He is a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 73 player out of Tennessee.

Joel Wyatt , an in-state athlete, will announce his commitment on July 6.

One of Tennessee football's priority targets is set to come off the board in the near future.

Wyatt does not currently have a list of top schools publicized that he is going to choose between. However, he holds offers from the likes of the Vols, Vanderbilt, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Miami, UNC, West Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Purdue, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

Wyatt, out of Bell Buckle, has made the approximately three hour trip to Knoxville multiple times throughout his recruitment. This included a stop by the 865 Live.

After the visit, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman double-downed on his prediction that the Vols would seal the deal.

It isn't a lock, though. In May, Vanderbilt writer on Rivals Trevor Hulan predicted the Commodores would land the prospect.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney also gave an interesting perspective. While he noted Tennessee still appears to be at the top, he said that there is some dispute on where he may play in college.

"The four-star athlete from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb isn’t fully comfortable with his future position as Tennessee wants him as an outside linebacker/edge rusher but Wyatt would prefer to play a more hybrid safety role like Derwin James," Gorney wrote. "Georgia and Vanderbilt are the biggest threats to Tennessee especially if the position stuff becomes more of an issue."

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.