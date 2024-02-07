After committing on Tuesday afternoon, Scott’s recruitment wait ended on National Signing Day when he inked his intent to play for the hometown Vols.

Still, the process of committing to play college football requires a little more patience than what most defensive players possess on the field.

“They like my head,” Scott said. “It sounds weird, but I can scan the field. I know what the jobs are and I talked to (defensive coordinator Tim Banks ) about their defense versus ours here. He told me he likes that I can read fast, that I’m an instinct player, and that I just go without waiting.”

In short, the Vols like Scott’s instinct as a middle linebacker.

Throughout Ryan Scott’s recruitment process, he heard the same thing from Tennessee that made him a two-time All State selection for the West High Rebels.

The Knoxville product chose the Vols over Murray State, Eastern Illinois and Wake Forest, opting to be a preferred walk-on in Josh Heupel’s 2024 class.

When Scott decided on the Vols, he used the same instinct that has helped be such a factor in West’s back-to-back state championships.

“It felt like home,” said Scott. “I woke up one day, looked around my room and saw UT stuff around my room. So I said, ‘That’s where I want to be.’”

In doing so, Scott committed to play for a defense that he is excited to join.

“He does a great job,” said Scott of Banks. “Throws people off, not a lot of people know what he’s doing. That’s going to be fun to be around.

“Watching his defense, they kill people, so being in that system will be awesome.”

Scott will also get to join fellow local product Braylon Harmon out of Knoxville Catholic, as they join a long line of East Tennessee products who suit up for the program they cheered for as kids.

“It’s awesome,” said Scott. “A lot of kids around here, they dream about going to Tennessee. Actually having the opportunity, I just want to thank my coaches, my team and God.”

When presented with the thought of running through the T for the first time, Scott can't wait.

“It’s something you dream about,” said Scott. “You hear players talk about it. I’ve heard Inky Johnson talk about it and he said you feel bulletproof. So doing that will be an amazing feeling.”

Scott actually has a unique tie with Johnson, a former Vol whose injury against Air Force in 2006 forced Johnson to fight for his life before moving on to a career as a motivational speaker.

“My uncle knows Inky pretty well,” said Scott, who was also born just a few months before Johnson’s injury took place.

Now, like Johnson and so many players before him, Scott is ready to write his next chapter in orange and white.

Moreover, he will do so having experienced sustained success like few have seen at the high school level.