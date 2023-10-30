With the season just over a week away, Tennessee took to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center for an exhibition with Carson-Newman.

In the first of two preseason matches this week, the Lady Vols blew past the Lady Eagles 105-72.

This gave fans their first look at Tennessee's 2023-24 team. However, one key piece was missing. Transfer guard Jewel Spear continued her rehab from her injury suffered last week and wasn't active.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Outside of the missing Spear and ineligible Talaysia Cooper, all 11 players on the roster saw ample playtime and scored.

This included Tamari Key as she returns from a health scare that left her sidelined for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign. She would play for 14 minutes while totaling seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

It was Tennessee's dynamic offense that led it to victory. The team shot 51% from the field for a total of 105 points.

Leading the way on the attack were six double-digit scorers. The highest mark was set by Rickea Jackson who reached 17 on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting including a 3-pointer.

On defense, room was left to be desired, though. Carson-Newman finished with 72 points on 48% shooting. Braelyn Wykle led the way for the Lady Eagles with 15 points.

Ultimately it was the rebounding and turnovers that proved to be the biggest difference. Tennessee out-rebounded Carson-Newman 47-28 over the course of the match.

It also forced 23 turnovers compared to the just 13 given-up offense. The Lady Vols capitalized on the turnovers for 34 points, as well.