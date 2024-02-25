The Lady Vols had an opportunity to all but secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament and earn a signature win on Sunday.

However, Tennessee was left in the dust by LSU leading to a 75-60 loss in Knoxville.

The No. 13 Tigers (24-4, 11-3 SEC) took an early lead of as much as 12 in the first half. However, the Lady Vols (16-10, 9-5) got within one-point in the fourth quarter.

This wasn't enough, though, as LSU went on separate 7-0 and 9-0 runs late in the game to but the come-from-behind effort to rest.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Tigers used a season-high from Hailey Van Lith to achieve their early lead and late push. She finished with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting including four made 3-pointers.

For Tennessee, it was Rickea Jackson leading the charge. She posted 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Tamari Key also reached double-digits with 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot just 31.1% from the field and 16.7% on 3-pointers. LSU connected on 33% of shots and 40% of 3-pointers.