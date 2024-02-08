For the third time in six SEC road games, Tennessee wasn't able to get it done away from Knoxville.

This time, the loss came in Tuscaloosa to Alabama in the form of a 72-56 defeat.

The Tide (19-6, 6-4 SEC) used a strong third quarter to create separation. They outscored the Lady Vols (14-8, 7-3) by 14 in the frame.

This advantage was too much for Tennessee to deal with. The team's cold 35.3% shooting compared to Alabama's 45.8% mark throughout the game was the difference.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Leading the way for the Lady Vols in scoring was Rickea Jackson who finished with 13 points. Also in double figures was Jasmine Powell who finished with 10.

Now, Tennessee sits at 3-3 in road games in SEC play. This mark is a drastic difference compared to the 4-0 mark the team owns in Knoxville.

Heading into Thursday, the Lady Vols sat alone in second place. However, now, Tennessee will join the mix of teams with three losses. It is still in a great spot to earn a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament to utilize the double-bye, but the upcoming stretch will be crucial.