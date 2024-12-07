Lady Vols earn first ranked win under Kim Caldwell, down Iowa in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The Lady Vols have passed another significant test early in Kim Caldwell's tenure.

Tennessee went to Brooklyn to face 17th-ranked Iowa and held on to win 78-68.

This is the first time the Lady Vols (7-0) traveled away from Knoxville this season. The different scenery didn't seem to affect Tennessee in the win over the Hawkeyes (8-1).

The Lady Vols' win came on an incredible job of using its press and traps to force turnovers. Tennessee came up with 30 to result in 42 points.

The most points for the Lady Vols went to Talaysia Cooper. She finished with 23 points with 19 coming in the second half.

Behind her were Ruby Whitehorn, Samara Spencer and Tess Darby. Whitehorn finished with 16 after dropping 13 in the first half. Spencer and Darby notched 11.

As a team, Tennessee shot 39% from the field and 24.1% on 3-pointers. The 27 more shots taken than Iowa made up for the poor efficiency, though. The Hawkeyes would shoot 46% from the field and 21.4% on 3-pointers.