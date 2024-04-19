The first Lady Vols basketball player has entered the transfer portal in the 2024 off-season.

Rising-senior forward Karoline Striplin will depart from Tennessee following the hiring of Kim Caldwell for her final season of eligibility.

This was first reported by The Next Hoops.

Striplin is coming off a junior season where she averaged 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds on 49.1% shooting from the field. She also knocked down 3-pointers at a 31% clip.

This came in 33 appearances and 11 starts. She averaged 14.4 minutes per game but saw her time on the court decrease as the season developed and Tamari Key returned to health and took her spot in the starting lineup.

Striplin started 28 of 33 games as a sophomore while replacing Key who missed the majority of the season. She averaged 4.7 points and three rebounds per game that year.

As a freshman, she appeared in 25 games and averaged 2.6 points.

Her best game came against MTSU where she scored 29 points and knocked down four 3-pointers in the Lady Vols' loss.

Striplin entered college as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class according to ESPN. She was the No. 45 overall player and No. 9 forward in the class.

She is from Opelika, Alabama. Her family has Auburn ties with her dad playing football for the Tigers and her mom playing softball. She said she admires Candace Parker, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

Striplin initially chose the Lady Vols over more than 30 other offers. This included NC State, Oregon and UCLA.

This was the same recruiting class that featured Sara Puckett, Kaiya Wynn and Brooklynn Miles. Puckett and Wynn are on the team still but Miles departed last off-season for Kentucky.