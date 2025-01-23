Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell to miss game at Texas after childbirth

She is not in attendance for the No. 17 Lady Vols' game at No. 7 Texas on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

UT Athletics announced that the Tennessee coach has given birth to her first child, Conor Scott Caldwell.

Caldwell initially announced that she and her husband Justin Caldwell were expecting a child in a Twitter/X post on Sept. 3. Justin Caldwell is currently the player development coordinator on Tennessee's men's basketball team.

Tennessee has named assistant coach Jenna Burdette as acting head coach.



Burdette met with the media to preview the Lady Vols' game at Texas on Tuesday. She gave her thoughts on the responsibilities of the staff without Caldwell in attendance.

"Our staff, we work very well together," Burdette said. "We're all coaching on the floor and especially in practice, we all have our certain areas of expertise that we really look into and we're all kind of different in a way that we really focus on different things. So it'll be a collective effort."

Burdette has previously coached alongside Caldwell at both Glenville State and Marshall.

While the pair do have some different ideas, the overall coaching style remains the same.

"She likes to say that she raised me in this profession, so similar in the in that aspect," Burdette said. "We do have different basketball minds, so it's good to work together when we think differently in that area. ut in terms of coaching and leadership, same style."

In another attempt to help with the transition to playing without Caldwell on the sideline, Tennessee had a group of 'leaders' meet on Tuesday, as well.

Burdette revealed that part of the meeting was to discuss what things will look like without Caldwell.



There is currently no time table for Caldwell's return to the sidelines. The Lady Vols' next game is against No. 2 South Carolina on at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2.