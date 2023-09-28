On Thursday, the USA Women's National Team announced it would visit different colleges around the country to play in exhibition matches.

A part of this schedule included Tennessee who will face the national team on Nov. 5 in Knoxville.

At 6 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, the match will take place open to the public.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The other college currently listed on the schedule is Duke. That game will take place on Nov. 12 at noon ET.

The games will work as a way for the USA Women's National Team to evaluate its roster ahead of making the final decisions of who will be on the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"As preparations continue for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the games against Tennessee and Duke, as well as training camp, will serve as important opportunities for the USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee to evaluate players who have national team aspirations," said USA Basketball women's national team director Briana Weiss. "USA Basketball has a long history of partnering with NCAA Division I programs to help prepare for major international competitions and we are grateful to these two programs for adding our games to their preseason slates."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee men's and women's basketball land in early bracketologies

This is the fourth time the Lady Vols have faced Team USA in a scrimmage. Currently, Tennessee holds a 1-2 record in these events.

The previous three times, the Lady Vols would make a Final Four run, as well. Two of the teams won National Championships.

This includes current head coach Kellie Harper's first season in Knoxville as a player. However, Tennessee fell in this contest.

"We are excited and honored to have the USA Basketball Women's National Team join us for an exhibition game in Knoxville," said Harper. "This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against the very best players in the world and showcase the game of basketball in front of a fan base that absolutely loves the sport. Having had the opportunity to take part in a match-up just like this in the same venue during my college playing career, I can tell you that you will never forget it. I hope all Tennessee fans will make plans to be there for this very special event."

Tickets will go on sale at AllVols.com on Oct. 4 to the general public and season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to reserve their seats.