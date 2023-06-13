To kick off Tennessee's foreign tour, the Lady Vols competed against the Venice All-Stars in a scrimmage on Tuesday.

At the Palestra Leo Perziano gym, Tennessee used nine players to take down the all-star team 89-76.

Leading the way in the match was Rickea Jackson. The returning star scored a game-high 20 points in addition to six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Behind her, junior Jillian Hollingshead stuffed the stat sheet while recording a double-double. She finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Sara Puckett also added 15 points and seven rebounds.

After taking a 46-36 lead at halftime, walk-on Edie Darby found a rhythm. She scored all eight of her points in the third quarter to finish fourth on the team in scoring.

Also seeing the court in the match were returners Tess Darby, Jasmine Powell, Kaiya Wynn and Karoline Striplin and transfer Avery Strickland.