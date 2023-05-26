Tennessee is one game away.

The 4-seed Lady Vols opened up their first super regional appearance in four years with a 5-2 win over 13-seed Texas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Friday, putting them in position to clinch a Women's College World Series berth for the first time since 2015.

Third baseman Zaida Puni paced Tennessee at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run as part of a seven hit team performance.

Starting right-handed pitcher Ashley Rogers dominated in the circle, tossing eight strikeouts, getting out jams and holding off the Longhorns in 7.0 innings of work.



Tennessee (48-8) missed on an opportunity with runners on the corners in the first inning, but didn't in the second.

Kiki Milloy singled up the middle to score Jamison Brockenbrough to give the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead, then Puni followed it up with a three-run shot over the scoreboard in left-center that opened up a 4-0 advantage.

Texas answered in the third off of a Bella Dayton RBI single then put runners on the corners with two outs but Rogers tossed her fifth strikeout to get out of the inning without further damage.

The Longhorns (45-14-1) threatened again in the fifth with runners on first and second and Courtney Day at the plate as the tying run but another Rogers strikeout left them empty-handed again.

Rylie West added another run with a single in the fifth and Rogers slammed the door on Texas in the last two frames to pick up her 18th win of the season.

Tennessee can lock up a spot in Oklahoma City on Saturday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC.