With the Big 12/SEC challenge coming to an end, the ACC/SEC challenge will take its place.

The members of the conferences have been paired up to face each other during the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

This year, Tennessee has been matched up with Notre Dame for the event.

The game will tip-off on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. ET.

The Lady Vols have the fortune of hosting in the inaugural game.

Tennessee holds a 22-8 all-time record over the Irish. This includes a 1-0 standing under Kellie Harper. The previous contest came in 2019 on the road.

This year Notre Dame has high expectations. It is ranked as the No. 10 team in the country by ESPN and returns its top three scorers.

The Lady Vols played one of the hardest out-of-conference schedules in the country last year. Next season’s slate is yet to be fully announced.