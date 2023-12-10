Tennessee entered Sunday's matchup against Eastern Kentucky in danger of dropping its fourth consecutive match.

However, the Lady Vols (5-5) held on to take down the Colonels (8-2) 72-63 to get back in the win column.

This win didn't come easy, though. Eastern Kentucky came within one point in the fourth quarter before a big Tennessee run put away the Colonels.

The effort was once again led by junior forward Karoline Striplin who followed up her 29-point effort against MTSU with a team-high 17 points.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

The second half was primarily dominated by Jewel Spear, though. After being held to three total points in the previous two matchups and the first half of Sunday, she exploded for 12.

As a team, Tennessee shot 40.3% from the field. Eastern Kentucky was limited to 34.8% shooting.

The Lady Vols' biggest concern was turnovers. They gave the ball up 22 times during the match leading to 16 points for the Colonels. Many of these were avoidable but were still given up.