Lady Vols to hold Senior Day festivities after game vs. Georgia

This means Tennessee's meeting with Georgia on Sunday will mark her first Senior Day with the program. Things will be shaken up a little bit from normal, though.

There is just one game left in the Lady Vols' first season under Kim Caldwell .

This shakes it up from the typical timing of honoring seniors prior to the game.

Tennessee will hold Senior Day after the game on Sunday vs. Georgia. Tip-off is set for noon ET, meaning festivities will likely start shortly after 2 p.m.

The game will air on SEC Network, however, it is unclear how much coverage of the Senior Day festivities will be broadcasted given the turnaround to the next game on the network.

There will be videos of the festivities posted to the VolReport YouTube channel following the ceremony. It will also be published on the home page here on VolReport.com.

JEWEL SPEAR

Spear played two seasons with the Lady Vols. She began her career with Wake Forest where she earned a spot on the All-Freshman ACC Team and All-ACC First Team the following season.

After an All-SEC Second Team junior year, she transferred to Tennessee for her final pair of seasons. She has earned multiple SEC Player of the Week honors with the Lady Vols.

Spear earned a degree in Journalism and Electronic Media at UT in summer 2024 and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication. She has said she hopes to have a career in sports broadcasting after her playing days.

2024-25 averages:

- 12.9 pts

- 2.9 reb

- 1.7 ast

- 1.0 stl

SAMARA SPENCER

Spencer is wrapping up her first season with the Lady Vols. She began her career at Arkansas where she earned SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022.

After three successful years with the Razorbacks she joined Tennessee in Caldwell's first season. She has started most games this season as the Lady Vols' point guard producing three double-doubles.

Spencer is majoring in Sport Management and pursuing a minor in Business Administration.

2024-25 averages:

- 10.4 pts

- 4.1 reb

- 4.9 ast

- 1.3 stl

TESS DARBY

Darby has spent her entire five-year career with the Lady Vols. She joined the team in the 2020-21 season but was set back due to injury. Since then, she has been a contributor in every season.

She has also teamed up with her sister, Edie Darby, who is a walk-on at Tennessee. This is the sisters' third season together in college.

Tess Darby graduated with a degree in Finance in the spring of 2023. She also completed a master's in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication in the summer of 2024. Now, she is finishing a second master's degree in Business Administration with emphasis in entrepreneurship and innovation.

2024-25 averages:

- 6.7 pts

- 1.8 reb

- 0.7 ast

- 0.9 stl

SARA PUCKETT

Puckett has also spent her entire career with Tennessee. In her four years, she has been a contributor with the Lady Vols.

As a freshman, Puckett earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She was joined by her now teammate Spencer on this list of players in the 2021-22 season.

Puckett is majoring in Kinesiology and pursuing a minor in Business Administration.

2024-25 averages:

- 5.3 pts

- 3.4 reb

- 0.7 ast

- 0.9 stl

- 0.3 blk

JILLIAN HOLLINGSHEAD

Hollingshead is finishing up her third season with the Lady Vols. She began her career at Georgia but transferred to Tennessee after her freshman year. She was two-time SEC Freshman of the Week the same year Puckett and Spencer played their freshman seasons.

In her three seasons with the Lady Vols, Hollingshead has primarily provided sparks off the bench but has made a handful of starts.

Hollingshead is majoring in Communication Studies.

2024-25 averages:

- 3.4 pts

- 2.9 reb

- 0.4 ast

- 0.4 stl

- 0.4 blk

DESTINEE WELLS

Wells, an in-state product, is in her second season with Tennessee. She originally began her career at Belmont where she met the Lady Vols in the Round of 32 in Knoxville in the 2021-22 season.

With Belmont, Wells was the OVC Freshman of the Year, two-time OVC Tournament MVP, two-time OVC First Team member and MVC First Team member.

Her first season with the Lady Vols was cut to 10 games due to injury that held her out for the remainder of the season. She has been an experienced depth piece for Tennessee this year.

Wells is majoring in Sport Management and pursuing minors in Business Administration and Nutrition/Physical Activity Health.

2024-25 averages:

- 1.5 pts

- 0.6 reb

- 0.1 ast

FAVOR AYODELE

Ayodele is in her first season with Tennessee after working her way up the college basketball ranks. From Spain, Ayodele kicked off her career at Independence Community College. She then went to Eastern Florida State College as a sophomore. She spent her junior year at Indian River State College.

As a true senior, Ayodele went to Pitt to join the Division I ranks. She grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game with the Panthers leading to Tennessee picking her up for her final year out of the transfer portal.

Ayodele graduated from Pitt with a degree in Criminology in May 2022. She is pursuing a master's in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication at UT.

2024-25 averages:

- 1.2 pts

- 1.5 reb

- 0.2 ast

- 0.8 stl