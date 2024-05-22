Tennessee football now boasts 10 commits in its ever-growing 2025 class. The Vols currently own the No. 12 class in the country and the No. 6 class in the new 16-team SEC according to Rivals.com. While there are still many recruits left on the board, this is ahead of notable SEC opponents Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas and others at the moment. Here's a rundown of all 10 current commits as we enter the summer. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The old saying is your recruiting class is only as good as the quarterback within it. If this is the case, the Vols are in a great spot. George MacIntyre is one of the best recruits in the class and is a strong candidate to get a bump up to a five-star by the time things are all said and done. He is the top-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and has been instrumental on the recruiting trail. His peer recruiting efforts has already helped bring in other prospects as he attempts to build an elite class around him. His arm talent is undeniable and he should be a seamless fit in Tennessee's offense. If Nico Iamaleava goes pro after three seasons like many project, MacIntyre would be in line to step in as a second-year player just like Iamealava.

Another top player inside state lines to choose Tennessee is Ethan Utley. He is the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 14 strong-side defensive end in the country. He is coming off winning Defensive Line MVP at Rivals Camp Indy last weekend, as well. Utley is quick for his size while maintaining strength. In a defensive system that sets up edge rushers for success and uses heavy rotation on the defensive line, he will be a candidate for early playtime.

Jack Van Dorselaer has been in the boat since January after picking the Vols over countless offers. Coming from Texas where he competes against the best in the country, he is ranked the No. 44 player in the state and No. 14 overall tight end. Van Dorselaer already has college size at 6-foot-5 and with time in a college weight room, could bulk up to be a threat as a blocker. His pass-catching ability will also bode well inside Josh Heupel's offense that has previously fed the ball to the likes of Princeton Fant, Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles.

The longest-tenured commit in the class is Dylan Lewis. The Milton, Georgia native pledged in October of 2023 and has stayed true ever since. Originally, he joined Shamar Arnoux in the class, but Arnoux has since decommitted. Lewis has good size for a cornerback and will add depth to Heupel's secondary. He has prioritized young and athletic talent recently and Lewis fits this mold. He owns the No. 42 rank among cornerbacks and is the No. 52 player in the state of Georgia.

The latest commit is Antoni Ogumoro. The offensive lineman will complete his high school career in Oklahoma but has moved around for much of his youth. Ogumoro is already SEC size at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds but will likely slide into the interior in college. He primarily plays tackle right now but trends as a guard. He is still raw due to recently picking up football but has a high upside to be developed.

Tennessee's offense is very appealing to athletic wide receivers and it has already brought in two commits in 2025. The more recent one is Radarious Jackson out of Memphis who owns the No. 24 ranking in the state and is a top-100 receiver in the country. Jackson stands at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds which will likely place him as an outside option. That's where he plays in high school where he's one of the best deep ball threats in his region. He also has impressive acceleration and speed that helps him pick up yardage on short routes.

The Vols dipped into Alabama to pick up a defensive back in Sidney Walton. At 6-foot-3, he has impressive size to help step up in run support while being effective in the pass game, as well. Walton fits the mold of the athletic defensive back Heupel has targeted. He only began playing football as a sophomore, making him a pretty raw prospect as he enters college.

Another long-time Tennessee commit is Tyler Redmond. He's been committed since November of 2023 and hasn't backed off. He is teammates with Lewis at Milton in Georgia, as well. Redmond trends to play cornerback in college where he excels at the prep level. His No. 59 ranking in the state is impressive given the talent that resides in the Peach State. Earning the No. 56 rank at his position is also a feat of its own.