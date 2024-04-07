Lady Vols basketball has found its next head coach.

After spending one season at Marshall, sources confirm that Kim Caldwell is departing the Herd for Tennessee.

She will replace Kellie Harper who was fired from the position on Monday.

Caldwell earned the job after the second modern coaching search in program history. Harper was the first to earn it after the firing of Holly Warlick who was promoted from Pat Summitt's staff.

She comes in with eight years of experience as a college head coach but one at the Division I level. She led Marshall to a 26-7 overall record and 17-1 mark in Sun Belt conference play. This was good enough to win the conference regular season and tournament titles.

The championship was the first conference regular season title for the program since 1989 and first tournament crown since 1997.

This was enough to push the team to the school's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. The Herd matched up with 4-seed Virginia Tech as a 13-seed but would fall in the Round of 64.

This turnaround comes after a 17-14 year that featured a 9-9 mark in Sun Belt play before Caldwell took over.

Marshall led the country in 3-pointers attempted and was third in 3-pointers made. It was also third in turnover margin and second in forced turnovers throughout the season.

Caldwell boasts experience at the Division II level, as well. She a National Championship in 2022 with Glenville State before reaching the Final Four in 2023.

Overall, her head coaching record sits at 217-31 (.875) in her eight years.

Before her head coaching experience, she was an assistant at Ohio Valley (2011-2013) and Sacramento State (2013-2016).

Caldwell's playing days were spent at Glenville State, as well. She earned 2011 student-athlete of the year in the WVIAC. She played from 2007-2011.