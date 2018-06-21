A little more than two weeks ago, a relatively unknown quarterback from Ocala, Fla. put on an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Camp, earning an invite to the Opening Finals.

Powerhouse programs from Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee quickly reached out Brian Maurer, with the 3-star quarterback telling VolQuest.com then: “A lot of top dog schools are calling now. It’s definitely getting hectic.”

Maurer has begun to tour some of those very schools, making his first trip to Rocky Top this week for a two-day visit to Tennessee. After multiple conversations with offensive coordinator Tyson Helton, he came to town expecting an offer and got the good news on Wednesday.

“It was a great visit. It really felt like home. Tennessee is going to play a big part for me in my decision,” Maurer said after leaving campus Thursday.

“I came up thinking I was going to get an offer but when coach (Jeremy) Pruitt took me to his office it was a great feeling and a blessing. They’re definitely one of my top schools.”

The 2019 quarterback holds more than 20 offers now, but Tennessee joins Ohio State, where he hopes to get a scholarship on Friday, West Virginia and UCF as Maurer’s top schools. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback spent all day Wednesday with Helton going over Tennessee’s future offense and watching film of USC quarterback Sam Darnold. Although Maurer plays in a pistol-spread offense at West Port High, he’s intrigued by Helton’s hybrid pro-style system.

“It’s definitely something I’m interested in that way it prepares me for the NFL,” Maurer said.

“It’s something I can transition to. It might be tough (early), but it’s something I can do and would definitely be a good change for me.”