Navy Shuler thrilled to be 'home' on Rocky Top

There are few names who have become synonymous with Tennessee football over the years. Names like Majors, Manning, White, Berry, Atkins, Martin come to mind. Another name that is and always will be linked to the program is Shuler, and that name is set to open a new chapter this winter.

Navy Shuler, son of legendary Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, announced his committed to Tennessee via the transfer portal over the weekend. The younger Shuler, who also plays quarterback, comes to Tennessee via Appalachian State.

“I had no idea Tennessee was an option for me until I got into the portal,” Shuler told Volquest. “I was getting a lot of attention and it was overwhelming at times, but I was trusting God’s plan. I was getting more looks now than I was coming out of high school.

“It was special being reached out to and offered by all of those programs, but when coach [Josh] Heupel called me, I knew where I wanted to go. Home.”

For Navy, becoming a Volunteer is a dream come true. Donning the Orange & White, just as his father did, will be an eye-opening experience. But more than just Heath, Navy is set to become the fifth Tennessee Volunteer with the last name Shuler.

“Since I was 2-years-old and understood what kind of event I was at, I knew I wanted to play here,” the walk-on quarterback said. “It’s very special for me to get the opportunity to play at Tennessee. I’m so excited and ready to get to work.”