Navy Shuler thrilled to be 'home' on Rocky Top
There are few names who have become synonymous with Tennessee football over the years. Names like Majors, Manning, White, Berry, Atkins, Martin come to mind. Another name that is and always will be linked to the program is Shuler, and that name is set to open a new chapter this winter.
Navy Shuler, son of legendary Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, announced his committed to Tennessee via the transfer portal over the weekend. The younger Shuler, who also plays quarterback, comes to Tennessee via Appalachian State.
“I had no idea Tennessee was an option for me until I got into the portal,” Shuler told Volquest. “I was getting a lot of attention and it was overwhelming at times, but I was trusting God’s plan. I was getting more looks now than I was coming out of high school.
“It was special being reached out to and offered by all of those programs, but when coach [Josh] Heupel called me, I knew where I wanted to go. Home.”
For Navy, becoming a Volunteer is a dream come true. Donning the Orange & White, just as his father did, will be an eye-opening experience. But more than just Heath, Navy is set to become the fifth Tennessee Volunteer with the last name Shuler.
“Since I was 2-years-old and understood what kind of event I was at, I knew I wanted to play here,” the walk-on quarterback said. “It’s very special for me to get the opportunity to play at Tennessee. I’m so excited and ready to get to work.”
Tennessee fans enjoyed watching Heath play in the early 90s, throwing for 36 touchdowns and running for an additional 14 as a Volunteer. Of course, Heath was later drafted third overall by the Washington redskins in the 1994 NFL Draft. But cousin Lamar and uncle Benji Shuler were also Volunteers, while cousin West Shuler is a current walk-on linebacker in the program.
“It’s really cool to me that I’ll get the opportunity to become the fifth Shuler to play at Tennessee and run through the ‘T,” Navy added.
The new Volunteer was originally a three-star quarterback recruit for the class of 2020. He’s spent that past two seasons at Appalachian State, redshirting in 2020. He’s appeared in one game in his career and it was this past season against Arkansas State.
He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining in Knoxville.
Heupel recruited Shuler out of high school while at UCF. The similarities between the offense ran at Christ School in Asheville by Shuler and now at Tennessee under Heupel jump off the page. Both display usage of the RPOs and quick passing game and both are fast-tempo.
“I’m trying to lead and become a great teammate. I’ll come to work every day with the mindset of getting better,” Shuler said of what he’ll add to the program. “I’d love to help get Rocky Top where it needs to be. I’m excited to meet the rest of the coaches and teammate and get to work in January.”
Shuler was a standout quarterback at the prep level, breaking the area passing record held by his father. He was a two-time MaxPreps Player of the Week and accounted for nearly 7,600 career all-purpose yards with over 80 combined touchdowns.
“I feel like I’ve learned a lot over the past two years, learning from my coaches and guys like Chase Brice and Zac Thomas. I’ve learned to be a great teammate and leader,” Shuler concluded. “I’m excited to join this program and so excited to be home.”