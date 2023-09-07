With the NBA season beginning Oct. 24, the NBA 2K series is preparing to release its new game. On Sept. 8, NBA 2K24 will be released with seven former Tennessee basketball players included. Let's dive into the rating for each Vol including the attributes the game will have them excel at. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tobias Harris (PF/SF) - Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 81 Inside Scoring 75 Outside Scoring 84 Athletiscm 77 Playmaking 66 Rebounding 55 Defending 59

Tobias Harris owns the highest overall rating of all the former Tennessee players in the NBA. At an 81, he is considered an above-average player in the league. Where the game considers Harris the strongest is in his outside scoring. He is given an 84 overall in that area. His weakest attribute is his rebounding at 55. Last season, Harris started in all 74 of the games he appeared in for the 76ers while averaging 14.7 points, 5.7rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Grant Williams (PF/SF) - Dallas Mavericks

Grant Williams 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 76 Inside Scoring 63 Outside Scoring 77 Athleticism 73 Playmaking 59 Rebounding 55 Defending 60

The second-highest-rated player out of Tennessee is Grant Williams. He earned a 76 overall ranking after joining the Mavericks in the off-season. The game gives him his highest ranking in outside scoring at a 77. His lowest attribute is his rebounding which is graded at a 55. Last year, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Celtics.

Josh Richardson (SG/SF) - Miami Heat

Josh Richardson 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 75 Inside Scoring 55 Outside Scoring 79 Athleticism 78 Playmaking 72 Rebounding 45 Defending 75

Another veteran with a solid rating is Josh Richardson. The wing earned a 75 overall in the upcoming game. His highest-rated area is his outside scoring which is given a 79. His biggest weakness is his rebounding which comes in at just a 45. Last season, Richardson split time between the Spurs and Pelicans. Overall, he finished with averages of 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Julian Phillips (SF) - Chicago Bulls

Julian Phillips 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 70 N/A N/A

The Vols' only player to get drafted in 2023 was Julian Phillips. The rookie debuts as a 70 overall making him tied for the 29th-best in the draft class. Due to his NBA career yet to begin, he has not been given ratings on specific areas yet.

Keon Johnson (SG/SF) - Portland Trail Blazers

Keon Johnson 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 70 Inside Scoring 53 Outside Scoring 63 Athleticism 84 Playmaking 70 Rebounding 49 Defending 67

Keon Johnson also clocks in at a 70 overall. Johnson's best grade comes in his athleticism which is ranked as an 84. His lowest grade is his rebounding which is given a 49. Last year, Johnson appeared in 40 games for the Trail Blazers while averaging 4.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jaden Springer (PG/SG) - Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden Springer 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 70 Inside Scoring 49 Outside Scoring 73 Athleticism 74 Playmaking 76 Rebounding 34 Defending 64

In the same draft class as Johnson, Jaden Springer is also listed as a 70 overall.

His biggest strength comes in his playmaking which is rated as a 76. His biggest weakness is his rebounding at a 34. Last season, Springer averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists with the 76ers.

Admiral Schofield (SF/SG) - Orlando Magic

Admiral Schofield 2K24 Ratings Category Rating Overall 70 Inside Scoring 61 Outside Scoring 65 Athleticism 72 Playmaking 58 Rebounding 54 Defending 56