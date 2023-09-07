NBA 2K24 releases ratings for former Tennessee basketball stars
With the NBA season beginning Oct. 24, the NBA 2K series is preparing to release its new game.
On Sept. 8, NBA 2K24 will be released with seven former Tennessee basketball players included.
Let's dive into the rating for each Vol including the attributes the game will have them excel at.
Tobias Harris (PF/SF) - Philadelphia 76ers
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
81
|
Inside Scoring
|
75
|
Outside Scoring
|
84
|
Athletiscm
|
77
|
Playmaking
|
66
|
Rebounding
|
55
|
Defending
|
59
Tobias Harris owns the highest overall rating of all the former Tennessee players in the NBA. At an 81, he is considered an above-average player in the league.
Where the game considers Harris the strongest is in his outside scoring. He is given an 84 overall in that area. His weakest attribute is his rebounding at 55.
Last season, Harris started in all 74 of the games he appeared in for the 76ers while averaging 14.7 points, 5.7rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Grant Williams (PF/SF) - Dallas Mavericks
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
76
|
Inside Scoring
|
63
|
Outside Scoring
|
77
|
Athleticism
|
73
|
Playmaking
|
59
|
Rebounding
|
55
|
Defending
|
60
The second-highest-rated player out of Tennessee is Grant Williams. He earned a 76 overall ranking after joining the Mavericks in the off-season.
The game gives him his highest ranking in outside scoring at a 77. His lowest attribute is his rebounding which is graded at a 55.
Last year, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Celtics.
Josh Richardson (SG/SF) - Miami Heat
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
75
|
Inside Scoring
|
55
|
Outside Scoring
|
79
|
Athleticism
|
78
|
Playmaking
|
72
|
Rebounding
|
45
|
Defending
|
75
Another veteran with a solid rating is Josh Richardson. The wing earned a 75 overall in the upcoming game.
His highest-rated area is his outside scoring which is given a 79. His biggest weakness is his rebounding which comes in at just a 45.
Last season, Richardson split time between the Spurs and Pelicans. Overall, he finished with averages of 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Julian Phillips (SF) - Chicago Bulls
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
70
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Vols' only player to get drafted in 2023 was Julian Phillips. The rookie debuts as a 70 overall making him tied for the 29th-best in the draft class.
Due to his NBA career yet to begin, he has not been given ratings on specific areas yet.
Keon Johnson (SG/SF) - Portland Trail Blazers
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
70
|
Inside Scoring
|
53
|
Outside Scoring
|
63
|
Athleticism
|
84
|
Playmaking
|
70
|
Rebounding
|
49
|
Defending
|
67
Keon Johnson also clocks in at a 70 overall.
Johnson's best grade comes in his athleticism which is ranked as an 84. His lowest grade is his rebounding which is given a 49.
Last year, Johnson appeared in 40 games for the Trail Blazers while averaging 4.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Jaden Springer (PG/SG) - Philadelphia 76ers
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
70
|
Inside Scoring
|
49
|
Outside Scoring
|
73
|
Athleticism
|
74
|
Playmaking
|
76
|
Rebounding
|
34
|
Defending
|
64
In the same draft class as Johnson, Jaden Springer is also listed as a 70 overall.
His biggest strength comes in his playmaking which is rated as a 76. His biggest weakness is his rebounding at a 34.
Last season, Springer averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists with the 76ers.
Admiral Schofield (SF/SG) - Orlando Magic
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
70
|
Inside Scoring
|
61
|
Outside Scoring
|
65
|
Athleticism
|
72
|
Playmaking
|
58
|
Rebounding
|
54
|
Defending
|
56
Rounding out the group of former Vols is Admiral Schofield. He also earned a 70 overall.
His strength comes in his athleticism which is considered a 72. His poorest area is rebounding at a 54.
Last year, Schofield averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists with the Magic.
