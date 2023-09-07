News More News
NBA 2K24 releases ratings for former Tennessee basketball stars

May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts after making a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
With the NBA season beginning Oct. 24, the NBA 2K series is preparing to release its new game.

On Sept. 8, NBA 2K24 will be released with seven former Tennessee basketball players included.

Let's dive into the rating for each Vol including the attributes the game will have them excel at.

Tobias Harris (PF/SF) - Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

81

Inside Scoring

75

Outside Scoring

84

Athletiscm

77

Playmaking

66

Rebounding

55

Defending

59
As of 9/7/2023

Tobias Harris owns the highest overall rating of all the former Tennessee players in the NBA. At an 81, he is considered an above-average player in the league.

Where the game considers Harris the strongest is in his outside scoring. He is given an 84 overall in that area. His weakest attribute is his rebounding at 55.

Last season, Harris started in all 74 of the games he appeared in for the 76ers while averaging 14.7 points, 5.7rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Grant Williams (PF/SF) - Dallas Mavericks

Grant Williams 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

76

Inside Scoring

63

Outside Scoring

77

Athleticism

73

Playmaking

59

Rebounding

55

Defending

60
As of 9/7/2023

The second-highest-rated player out of Tennessee is Grant Williams. He earned a 76 overall ranking after joining the Mavericks in the off-season.

The game gives him his highest ranking in outside scoring at a 77. His lowest attribute is his rebounding which is graded at a 55.

Last year, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with the Celtics.

Josh Richardson (SG/SF) - Miami Heat

Josh Richardson 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

75

Inside Scoring

55

Outside Scoring

79

Athleticism

78

Playmaking

72

Rebounding

45

Defending

75
As of 9/7/2023

Another veteran with a solid rating is Josh Richardson. The wing earned a 75 overall in the upcoming game.

His highest-rated area is his outside scoring which is given a 79. His biggest weakness is his rebounding which comes in at just a 45.

Last season, Richardson split time between the Spurs and Pelicans. Overall, he finished with averages of 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Julian Phillips (SF) - Chicago Bulls

Julian Phillips 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

70

N/A

N/A
As of 9/7/2023

The Vols' only player to get drafted in 2023 was Julian Phillips. The rookie debuts as a 70 overall making him tied for the 29th-best in the draft class.

Due to his NBA career yet to begin, he has not been given ratings on specific areas yet.

Keon Johnson (SG/SF) - Portland Trail Blazers

Keon Johnson 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

70

Inside Scoring

53

Outside Scoring

63

Athleticism

84

Playmaking

70

Rebounding

49

Defending

67
As of 9/7/2023

Keon Johnson also clocks in at a 70 overall.

Johnson's best grade comes in his athleticism which is ranked as an 84. His lowest grade is his rebounding which is given a 49.

Last year, Johnson appeared in 40 games for the Trail Blazers while averaging 4.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jaden Springer (PG/SG) - Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden Springer 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

70

Inside Scoring

49

Outside Scoring

73

Athleticism

74

Playmaking

76

Rebounding

34

Defending

64
As of 9/7/2023

In the same draft class as Johnson, Jaden Springer is also listed as a 70 overall.

His biggest strength comes in his playmaking which is rated as a 76. His biggest weakness is his rebounding at a 34.

Last season, Springer averaged 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists with the 76ers.

Admiral Schofield (SF/SG) - Orlando Magic 

Admiral Schofield 2K24 Ratings
Category Rating

Overall

70

Inside Scoring

61

Outside Scoring

65

Athleticism

72

Playmaking

58

Rebounding

54

Defending

56
As of 9/7/2023

Rounding out the group of former Vols is Admiral Schofield. He also earned a 70 overall.

His strength comes in his athleticism which is considered a 72. His poorest area is rebounding at a 54.

Last year, Schofield averaged 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists with the Magic.

