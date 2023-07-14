NCAA levies scholarship reductions, fine against Tennessee football program
A nearly three-years long ordeal has ended in a final ruling for the Tennessee football program.
Following a lengthy investigation into recruiting violations under embattled ex-head coach Jeremy Pruitt and a number of assistant coaches on his staff, the NCAA Committee on Infractions handed down a number of punishments, including vacated wins in which 16 individual players involved in violations participated in, reduction of 28 scholarships and a $8 million fine on Friday.
The committee, which is compromised of lawyers, athletic department officials and former coaches, held a two-day hearing in Cincinnati in April that involved Pruitt, his wife Kasey, former Tennessee athletic director Philip Fulmer, current athletic director Danny White and school chancellor Donde Plowman, among others.
In July 2022, the NCAA announced 18 Level I violations that were committed during Pruitt's tenure, which included nearly $60,000 in benefits allegedly given to players and recruits by Pruitt and coaching staff members between 2018 and 2021.
Tennessee reported the violations to the NCAA based on a tip received on Nov. 13, 2020 and the school launched its own investigation.
Pruitt was fired for cause in January 2021 after three seasons at Tennessee.
What it means for Tennessee
Coming off of Tennessee's first 11-win season in more than 20 years, Josh Heupel's team avoided the harsh penalty of a bowl ban which was considered unlikely and the worst case scenario for the program.
Tennessee already self-imposed a scholarship reduction during the investigation, bringing the total to 18, which includes two from the 2024 class and will count towards the penalty, meaning it will have to reduce 12 more.
Tennessee has to cease communication with recruits for 28 weeks spread out over five years, end unofficial visits by recruits for 40 weeks over five years, cut 36 official visits by recruits over five years and cut 120 evaluation days over five years.
Tennessee is expected to respond to the ruling today.
What it means for Jeremy Pruitt
Pruitt has not coached at the college level since his termination, though he briefly served on the New York Giants staff as defensive analyst in 2021.
A defensive coordinator at Florida State and Alabama before being named Tennessee's head coach in 2018, the committee enacted a six-year show-cause penalty on Pruitt.
Former assistant coach Derrick Ansley, who serves as a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, received a two-year show-cause order.
Assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, director of player personnel Drew Hughes and student assistant Michael Magness were previously given show-cause penalties by the NCAA totaling of five, four and three years.
