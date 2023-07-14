A nearly three-years long ordeal has ended in a final ruling for the Tennessee football program.

Following a lengthy investigation into recruiting violations under embattled ex-head coach Jeremy Pruitt and a number of assistant coaches on his staff, the NCAA Committee on Infractions handed down a number of punishments, including vacated wins in which 16 individual players involved in violations participated in, reduction of 28 scholarships and a $8 million fine on Friday.

The committee, which is compromised of lawyers, athletic department officials and former coaches, held a two-day hearing in Cincinnati in April that involved Pruitt, his wife Kasey, former Tennessee athletic director Philip Fulmer, current athletic director Danny White and school chancellor Donde Plowman, among others.

In July 2022, the NCAA announced 18 Level I violations that were committed during Pruitt's tenure, which included nearly $60,000 in benefits allegedly given to players and recruits by Pruitt and coaching staff members between 2018 and 2021.

Tennessee reported the violations to the NCAA based on a tip received on Nov. 13, 2020 and the school launched its own investigation.

Pruitt was fired for cause in January 2021 after three seasons at Tennessee.