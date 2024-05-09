Nico Iamaleava is Vols' current answer at quarterback, but who's next?
Tennessee football has had a successful stretch of quarterbacks since Josh Heupel took over the program in 2021.
Developing both Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III and turning them into NFL Draft picks has likely been a big pitch to give to high school prospects.
It’s for certain that Nico Iamaleava is the guy in the Vols' quarterbacks room for the foreseeable future, but the question is who will be next?
It’s never too early to plan ahead, especially if Iamaleava lives up to the hype as the full-time start over the next two seasons. Here is a closer look at the future of the position.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
FRESHMAN: Jake Merklinger
Jake Merklinger has been on campus since December and has seen action in bowl preparation and three weeks of spring practices. He impressed the fanbase in his limited action in the Orange and White Game last month, rushing and passing for touchdowns.
Merklinger was a four-star prospect out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia in the 2024 class and enrolled early. He has so far fit the bill of a Heupel-style and can run the offense confidently.
Despite being a freshman, Merklinger looked comfortable in the spring given his classification in Georgia AA high school football.
2025 COMMIT: George MacIntyre
The athletic ability of George MacIntyre, the top commitment of Tennessee's 2025 class, is undeniable.
At 6-foot-5, he has similar traits to Iamaleava, but the most eye-catching trait about MacIntyre is his way of making plays in tough situations in the backfield. Currently a four-star prospect, he could end up as a five-star in the class as many teams were pushing and continue to push hard for the Brentwood Academy quarterback.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 3-star OL Gabriel Osenda talks Vols after transfer to Baylor School
MacIntyre's frame is smaller in weight but that will likely improve over time. His height is just what you want. He is the most athletic on this list but with Merklinger being in the system for longer, this will be an interesting competition in the coming years.
2026?
Tennessee is seemingly set at quarterback, but what about another addition? The most intriguing answer would be 2026 Greensboro, North Carolina four-star Faizon Brandon.
Another prospect that is comparable to Iamaleava with elite accuracy, the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Brandon throws dots and he showcased this ability recently at the Elite 11 Academy where his sideline passes were the most impressive on the day.
If Brandon can already throw that well outside of the numbers at his age, there is no telling how well he will be as time passes. Brandon is uncommitted, but he did express to VolReport that Tennessee is in a great position.
The last quarterback competition at Tennessee consisted Milton, Hooker and Harrison Bailey ahead of Heupel's first season and there will likely be another competition after Iamaleava leaves.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @CalebSisk_.
–––––