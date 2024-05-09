Tennessee football has had a successful stretch of quarterbacks since Josh Heupel took over the program in 2021. Developing both Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III and turning them into NFL Draft picks has likely been a big pitch to give to high school prospects. It’s for certain that Nico Iamaleava is the guy in the Vols' quarterbacks room for the foreseeable future, but the question is who will be next? It’s never too early to plan ahead, especially if Iamaleava lives up to the hype as the full-time start over the next two seasons. Here is a closer look at the future of the position. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

FRESHMAN: Jake Merklinger

Jake Merklinger has been on campus since December and has seen action in bowl preparation and three weeks of spring practices. He impressed the fanbase in his limited action in the Orange and White Game last month, rushing and passing for touchdowns. Merklinger was a four-star prospect out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia in the 2024 class and enrolled early. He has so far fit the bill of a Heupel-style and can run the offense confidently. Despite being a freshman, Merklinger looked comfortable in the spring given his classification in Georgia AA high school football.

2025 COMMIT: George MacIntyre

The athletic ability of George MacIntyre, the top commitment of Tennessee's 2025 class, is undeniable. At 6-foot-5, he has similar traits to Iamaleava, but the most eye-catching trait about MacIntyre is his way of making plays in tough situations in the backfield. Currently a four-star prospect, he could end up as a five-star in the class as many teams were pushing and continue to push hard for the Brentwood Academy quarterback. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 3-star OL Gabriel Osenda talks Vols after transfer to Baylor School MacIntyre's frame is smaller in weight but that will likely improve over time. His height is just what you want. He is the most athletic on this list but with Merklinger being in the system for longer, this will be an interesting competition in the coming years.

2026?