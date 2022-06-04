No. 1 Tennessee faces Campbell in NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (54-7) continues its NCAA Tournament run against Campbell (41-17).

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.21 ERA) made his 13th start of the season and his 15th appearance.

Dollander's season stats entering the game: 69.1 IP, 39 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 11 BB, 99 K, .159 opponent batting average

Campbell's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Cade Kuehler (4-5, 3.62 ERA) made his 15th start of the season and his 16th appearance.

Kuehler's season stats entering the game: 77.0 IP, 39 H, 35 R, 31 ER, 36 BB, 101 K, .174 opponent batting average

Key Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 0, Campbell 0

Seth Stephenson led off the game with a single to left field, and then took second on a wild pitch after Luc Lipcius popped up to third for the first out. With Stephenson in scoring position, Jordan Beck flew out to left for the second out and Drew Gilbert popped out in foul territory to end the inning.

B-1st: Tennessee 0, Campbell 0

Chase Dollander gave up a two-out single to Campbell shortstop Zach Neto, but bounced back with a fly ball to center to end the inning and strand Neto after he stole second.

T-2nd: Tennessee 0, Campbell 0

Trey Lipscomb doubled to lead off the second and advanced to third with one out on a Blake Burke groundout. Cortland Lawson stranded Lipscomb though, striking out looking to end the inning.

B-2nd: Tennessee 0, Campbell 0

After Ty Babin doubled with two outs to right center, Chase Dollander struck out Waldy Arias on a filthy slider to end the inning and strand Babin at second.

T-3rd: Tennessee 0, Campbell 4 (+4)

After Tyler Halstead laid down a bunt single to lead off the bottom of the third, Campbell third baseman Jarrod Belbin hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard to give the Camels an early 2-0 lead.

Zach Neto would hit a one-out double following the home run and after stealing third with two outs, scored on a Cortland Lawson error to make it a 3-0 game.

Dollander then walked Drake Pierson, and with runners on the corners, allowed a two-out RBI single to Ty Babin that made it a 4-0 game. After a walk to Waldy Arias to load the bases, Tony Vitello elected to go to Kirby Connell out of the bullpen.

Connell came in and got the final out of the inning courtesy of a fly ball to left field to end the inning and prevent further damage.