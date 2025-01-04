No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 23 Arkansas: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee emerged from its non-conference slate unbeaten and has topped the major polls for four-straight weeks.
Now, the No. 1 Vols (13-0) begin their biggest challenge: SEC play.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Tennessee opens league action against No. 23 Arkansas (11-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the first of back-to-back games against ranked teams and one with a number of intriguing storylines.
The Razorbacks, winners of four-straight, are led by a familiar face in John Calipari, who is in his first season after leaving Kentucky where he went up against the Vols in several notable games in the previous 15 years. Saturday also marks the return of former Vols forward Jonas Aidoo, now on the visitors side.
Aidoo will be facing a few of his former teammates, but Tennessee's impressive start has been helped by the addition of two transfers of their own in starting guard Chaz Lanier and forward Igor Milicic Jr.
Lanier leads the Vols in scoring with 19.6 points per game and has scored 20-plus in six of 13 games, while Milicic is the team's top rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game.
The staples of Tennessee's roster that were key in winning the league one year ago will again be key in its success in an SEC that has 10 teams ranked in the polls and 13 projected to reach the NCAA Tournament.
That includes the league's assists leader in Zakai Zeigler and one of its most stingy defenders in Jahmai Mashack. And the bench, tested after the loss of JP Estrella to a season-ending injury and the abrupt exit for Cam Carr, has at least two proven options in Jordan Gainey and Cade Phillips.
How all of their contributions translate to what has proven to be the best conference in college basketball after a month and a half will soon be determined.
Here is everything you need to know about Tennessee’s SEC opener.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 23 Arkansas (11-2) at No. 1 Tennessee (13-0)
When: Saturday, Jan. 4 | 1 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Bert Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: 49th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 26-22)
KenPom: Tennessee 76, Arkansas 64
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Arkansas 82.5
Tennessee 80.1
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Arkansas 51.5%
Tennessee 48.9%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Arkansas 36.8%
Tennessee 35.5%
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three thoughts ahead of Tennessee basketball's SEC opener vs. Arkansas
ASSISTS
Tennessee 16.8
Arkansas 16.8
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 38.9
Arkansas 36.2
BLOCKS
Arkansas 5.7
Tennessee 5.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Rick Barnes and John Calipari are meeting again as two of the winningest active head coaches in college basketball. Calipari is No. 1 among Division I coaches with 824 victories while Barnes is second with 819. Barnes is 13-12 vs. Calipari in head-to-head match ups.
-- Tennessee will look to continue its success as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Vols are 13-2 all-time as the top-ranked team in the poll, and 12-1 under Rick Barnes, including a five-game win streak since jumping to No. 1 four weeks ago.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Rick Barnes assesses Tennessee basketball ahead of SEC play
-- Tennessee and Arkansas' non-conference schedule included three common opponents. The Vols went 3-0 vs. Baylor, Illinois and Miami, winning by an average margin of victory 10.0 points while the Razorbacks went 1-2 against those teams, beating Miami and losing to Baylor and Illinois at neutral sites.
-- Arkansas guard Johnell Davis was listed as "probable" on the initial SEC availability report on Friday night. Davis hasn't played since Dec. 14, sidelined by a wrist injury. Davis began his career at Florida Atlantic. He scored 15 points against Tennessee in the Sweet 16 in 2023. He is averaging 9.2 points with the Razorbacks.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.