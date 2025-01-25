No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Auburn: Game information, lineups, notes

Life on the road in the SEC has been tough for Tennessee. It will face its toughest test yet Saturday night.

The No. 6 Vols, who responded to their second road loss in league play at Vanderbilt last week with a nearly complete performance in their win over Mississippi State Tuesday, play No. 1 Auburn at Neville Arena in one of the biggest games in college basketball this weekend (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee (17-2, 4-2 SEC) has lost four-straight on the Tigers' home floor, including a 79-70 defeat in its last visit two years ago, but is looking to change its fortunes in a game with heavy conference title implications.

Auburn (17-1, 5-0) is the last unbeaten team in the SEC and though the status of its best player in forward Johni Broome remains uncertain on the eve of the match up, the Tigers have had nearly a full week to rest after escaping Georgia's upset bid last a week ago.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.