No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 23 Georgia: Game information, lineups, notes

Rick Barnes said after Tennessee’s loss at Florida that there were no “gimmies” left on the Vols’ SEC schedule.

That holds true even on its home floor where No. 6 Tennessee (15-1, 2-1 SEC) will return for the first time in more than a week to host No. 23 Georgia (14-2, 2-1) at Food City Center on Wednesday.

The Vols dropped from their top spot in both major polls after splitting its first two road conference games last week—a 30-point loss to the Gators that was followed with a gutsy road triumph over Texas.

Tennessee leaned on its bench in that win, as Darlinstone Dubar’s critical minutes paid off with the go-ahead 3-pointer late while veteran guard Zakai Zeigler closed the door in a 74-70 finish.

The Vols finding new ways to win with their leading scorer in Chaz Lanier in a slump could be key for them going forward.

Tennessee’s next challenge is trying to capitalize on that momentum against a Bulldogs team coming off of back-to-back ranked wins and back in both major polls for the first time in 22 years.

Here is a closer look at the match up.