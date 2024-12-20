No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Ohio State: Game information, notes, storylines

For a few hours Saturday night, Ohio Stadium will be the biggest stage in college football and Tennessee will be a part of the main act.

The 9-seed Vols (10-2) will play in their biggest game since winning their last national championship in 1998, now in pursuit of another against favored 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee is back to competing for titles, something that four years ago seemed like nothing more than the hopeless dream of a once-proud football power in decay. Enter Josh Heupel, who won a national championship as a player at Oklahoma but was a relative unknown after three seasons at Central Florida.

What was even more unknown was how he would do leading a program in the throes of an NCAA investigation stemming from the transgressions of the previous regime but the effects of which he would have to endure.

There was a glimmer of hope after that first season, a better-than-expected campaign, but even Heupel's predecessors had a few runs of success that not long after proved unsustainable.

His approach began to prove otherwise when the next season, the Vols were on the doorstep of the playoff. Tennessee missed out--just barley--but a relatively convincing win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap an 11-win season made for a satisfying consolation prize.

Even more, it was more tangible proof that the program was steering in the right direction under Heupel.

Tennessee didn't just arrive on the doorstep this season, it kicked the door in, punching its ticket to the playoff for the first time ever. But the Vols' ambitions aren't limited to just being there.

Tennessee is a more than one-score underdog at Ohio State. The Buckeyes' end-of-season loss to rival Michigan on the same turf they will host the Vols on Saturday night left a bitter taste and even more pressing questions about whether or not the program has hit its ceiling under Ryan Day.

Even Ohio State and its star-studded roster has something to prove.

A loss will end one team's season. For the victor, a quarterfinal clash with No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Here is everything you need to know about the primetime bout between the Vols and Buckeyes.