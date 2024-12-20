No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Ohio State: Game information, notes, storylines

For a few hours Saturday night, Ohio Stadium will be the biggest stage in college football and Tennessee will be a part of the main act.
The 9-seed Vols (10-2) will play in their biggest game since winning their last national championship in 1998, now in pursuit of another against favored 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee is back to competing for titles, something that four years ago seemed like nothing more than the hopeless dream of a once-proud football power in decay. Enter Josh Heupel, who won a national championship as a player at Oklahoma but was a relative unknown after three seasons at Central Florida.
What was even more unknown was how he would do leading a program in the throes of an NCAA investigation stemming from the transgressions of the previous regime but the effects of which he would have to endure.
There was a glimmer of hope after that first season, a better-than-expected campaign, but even Heupel's predecessors had a few runs of success that not long after proved unsustainable.
His approach began to prove otherwise when the next season, the Vols were on the doorstep of the playoff. Tennessee missed out--just barley--but a relatively convincing win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap an 11-win season made for a satisfying consolation prize.
Even more, it was more tangible proof that the program was steering in the right direction under Heupel.
Tennessee didn't just arrive on the doorstep this season, it kicked the door in, punching its ticket to the playoff for the first time ever. But the Vols' ambitions aren't limited to just being there.
Tennessee is a more than one-score underdog at Ohio State. The Buckeyes' end-of-season loss to rival Michigan on the same turf they will host the Vols on Saturday night left a bitter taste and even more pressing questions about whether or not the program has hit its ceiling under Ryan Day.
Even Ohio State and its star-studded roster has something to prove.
A loss will end one team's season. For the victor, a quarterfinal clash with No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Here is everything you need to know about the primetime bout between the Vols and Buckeyes.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2)
When: Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8 p.m. ET
Where: Ohio Stadium | Columbus, Ohio
TV: ABC and ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter; Marty Smith, reporter)
Series: Second all-time meeting (Tennessee leads, 1-0)
Line: Ohio State, -7.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee and Ohio State are meeting for just the second time. The Vols beat the Buckeyes, 20-14 in the Citrus Bowl in 1996. Tennessee will be playing in the state of Ohio and on the road vs. a Big Ten team for the first time on Saturday.
-- Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, who has landed on several postseason All-America teams after rushing for 1,485 yards on 256 carries, set the program record for single-season rushing scores with 22 and needs two more (37) to tie the all-time career record with 35 touchdowns.
-- Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava spearheaded the offense's resurgence over the second half of the season. After leading the Vols to 10-win regular season finish, he stands as the winningest freshman signal caller in school history--a resume that includes wins over Alabama and Florida.
-- Tennessee is unquestionably in the playoff for the first time because of its defense. The Vols rank among the best in the SEC and nationally in nearly every defensive category after holding 10 of 12 opponents to under 20 points.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 199-of-303 passing for 2,512 YDs, 19 TDs, 5 INT, 70.6 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 256 CAR, 1,485 YDs, 22 TDs, 5.8 AVG
James Pearce Jr., DL
Stats: 35 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF
Jeromd McCoy, DB
Stats: 39 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 4 INT, 9 PBU
OHIO STATE
Will Howard, QB
Stats: 227-of-314 passing for 2,860 YDs, 27 TDs, 8 INT, 83.0 QBR
Jeremiah Smith, WR
Stats: 57 REC, 934 YDs, 10 TDs, 16.4 AVG
Cody Simon, LB
Stats: 74 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks
Sonny Styles, DB
Status: 76 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 3 PBU
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee 462.9 (Yards per game)
Ohio State 423.5
RUN OFFENSE
Tennessee 232.0
Ohio State 169.2
PASS OFFENSE
Tennessee 230.9
Ohio State 254.3
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee 278.0 (Yards allowed per game)
Ohio State 241.1
RUN DEFENSE
Tennessee 99.3
Ohio State 96.8
PASS DEFENSE
Tennessee 178.7
Ohio State 144.3
STORYLINES
Will frigid temps play a factor: The forecast in Columbus late Saturday calls for temperatures in the teens, but will the weather work against one team and help the other? Tennessee coaches and players downplayed it this week, with Nico Iamaleava saying he is prepared to play in "whatever weather" they have to.
Toughest challenge yet for Tennessee offense: Tennessee's offense has improved as of late and were paramount in clinching the Vols' playoff berth. But Ohio State will be their biggest challenge to date. The Buckeyes rank top five in several categories and are holding teams to just 96 yards rushing per game.
Vols' secondary vs. Ohio State receivers: Ohio State scored well below its season average in its loss to Michigan last month, but its offense still boasts a lot of star power. The Buckeyes' receiving corps is headlined by Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate with all three averaging more than 12 yards per catch. Tennessee has had one of the best cornerback tandems in the SEC this season in Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, and they'll need their best performance.
Tennessee wide receiver depth: Both teams have position groups limping into the postseason. For Ohio State, its the offensive line, which could benefit Tennessee's stellar defensive front. For the Vols, its at wide receiver. Three contributors are in the transfer portal and won't play, while Bru McCoy, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Squirrel White have been banged up at times. The Vols will need freshmen Mike Matthews and Bryalon Staley to make up for some lost depth.
