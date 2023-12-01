Following Warren Burrell's decision to enter the portal on Thursday, two more Tennessee players have followed him. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

OL - Mo Clipper Jr.

Redshirt freshman Mo Clipper Jr. announced on his Twitter account that he is departing from Tennessee with three years of eligibility remaining.

Out of high school, Clipper received a three-star rating from Rivals.com. He was the 93rd-ranked player out of Georgia and received a 5.6 ranking. As a senior, he was named to AJC.com’s 2021 Class 7A Preseason All-State Team.

In his Tennessee career, Clipper appeared in a total of three games. As a true freshman, he played against Ball State and UT Martin. This was for a total of 15 snaps. As a redshirt freshman, he just played in the win over Virginia. He saw five snaps in the win. Now, Clipper enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

LB - Mekhi Bigelow

Redshirt freshman Mekhi Bigelow announced on his Twitter account that he is departing from Tennessee with three years of eligibility remaining.

