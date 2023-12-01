RS-freshmen Mo Clipper Jr., Mekhi Bigelow enter transfer portal
Following Warren Burrell's decision to enter the portal on Thursday, two more Tennessee players have followed him.
OL - Mo Clipper Jr.
Redshirt freshman Mo Clipper Jr. announced on his Twitter account that he is departing from Tennessee with three years of eligibility remaining.
Out of high school, Clipper received a three-star rating from Rivals.com. He was the 93rd-ranked player out of Georgia and received a 5.6 ranking.
As a senior, he was named to AJC.com’s 2021 Class 7A Preseason All-State Team.
In his Tennessee career, Clipper appeared in a total of three games.
As a true freshman, he played against Ball State and UT Martin. This was for a total of 15 snaps.
As a redshirt freshman, he just played in the win over Virginia. He saw five snaps in the win.
Now, Clipper enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
LB - Mekhi Bigelow
Redshirt freshman Mekhi Bigelow announced on his Twitter account that he is departing from Tennessee with three years of eligibility remaining.
Bigelow never saw the field in his freshman year while earning a redshirt. In 2023, he played against just UConn. He did not record any stats.
In high school, he was teammates with current Vol James Pearce Jr.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
