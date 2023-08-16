Gabe Jeudy-Lally is on the other side of it now.

After starting his college football career at Vanderbilt five years ago, the defensive back is finishing it at Tennessee.

The path to Knoxville also included a stop in Provo, Utah where Jeudy-Lally spent last season playing for BYU. He transferred to Tennessee in the spring and has added experience to a Vols' secondary that is expected to take improve in 2023.

"I think that it is kind of ironic in a sense, especially this year that senior night will be vs. Vanderbilt," Jeudy-Lally said. "At the end of the day, I'm just happy to be here. I'm happy to be a part of this culture and I think that regardless of however it goes, it's going to be a great time here in Knoxville."

Jeudy-Lally admits there was an adjustment period during spring practices.

Despite appearing in 25 games and recording 109 tackles and two interceptions in three seasons, running up against Tennessee's up tempo offense was new to him but three weeks into fall camp, the game has started to slow down.

"Moving from the spring to fall, everything just kind of slowed down," Jeudy-Lally said. "Our offense was a thousand miles per hour, but it's really slowed down and I've been able to hone in on things that they are doing and it has made the game come a lot easier to me. There is a lot of great competition going on in our room. I think that every day, everybody is getting better by taking a step to be able to go out there in a couple weeks and get the job done.

"I think that we can put anybody on the field right now and it will be a great thing for our defense and a great thing for our team."

Defensive backs coach Willie Martinez has seen Jeudy-Lally's transition from spring to now. He's adapting quickly to different schemes and looks in practice.

"You're looking at someone like Gabe Jeudy-Lally that's had a lot of football, played a lot of football," Martinez said. "You can see that when he comes here in practice. Whether we put in something that's totally different name wise, schematically it's really the same thing, he sees it the same way even though the words are different. So, you can see that quick adjustment for him and then obviously he can make a bunch of plays."

Andre Turrentine has had more than a year to adjust to the Tennessee defense.

Turrentine played one season at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee last season. He split time as a reserve defensive back and contributor on specials, appearing in 13 games and totaling 11 tackles.

That role could be increased as a sophomore.

"I'm a lot more comfortable (in fall camp compared to last season)," Turrentine said. "A whole year in this system under coach (Tim) Banks and coach Martinez. This spring and this offseason, we did a hell of a job making sure guys know what they're doing, exactly what they're doing and helping their teammates. Last year, I feel like was a big part of me knowing what to do, so this year, I'm kind of helping my teammates out and getting everybody lined up and making sure everyone knows their job."

"Andre is 100 miles per hour at everything he does," Martinez added. "What I mean by that is that it's going to be 100 percent effort, the best he can. He had to learn our package. Now that he's learned it and has a really good feel for it, it's built some confidence for him."

Turrentine's decision to transfer to Tennessee a year ago was a homecoming of sorts.

He played his high school football at the Ensworth School in Nashville where two of his current Tennessee teammates in defensive backs Wesley Walker and William Wright also played.

Familiarity—as much as anything—has helped Turrentine fit in.

"It's been wonderful (being back in Tennessee)," Turrentine said. "Being gone for a year, I didn't understand or know how much it would take out of me. Being back here, playing with all these guys—not only three guys that were my high school team—but multiple guys that I played with or against coming up and when I was in high school, it didn't really feel like too much of a transition as far as getting to know people. It feels great to be back home and near my family."