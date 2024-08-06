Last season, Parker Ball was in Tennessee football's practice facility during fall camp to prepare for redshirt senior season.

Ball was a walk-on who was a part of the team since 2019 and stuck things out through the coaching change in Knoxville.

After wrapping up his career as a player, the next step of his life quickly began. Ball joined the Vols' staff as a graduate assistant where he'd continue to work with the offensive line.

At the top of the room, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee saw the makings of a coach in Ball while he was still suited up as a player. With play time a rarity, Ball made his impact by coaching up young players and helping out with the veterans.

This has made the transition extremely easy. One of the only differences is he attends practices in shorts and a shirt instead of pads.

"He's the smartest guy in this building," Elarbee said. "Last year, loved him as a player, he was already a coach in the making. He got with John every Friday and say tips and he's picked up where he's left off. One, he's been in it for three years so he knows it inside and out and, I mean, the freakiest, smartest human being to walk the planet."

With Elarbee raving about Ball's wits, not even the position coach is immune to being corrected.

In meetings, Ball isn't afraid to speak up to make sure things are perfect. If Elarbee messes up, Ball steps in.

Elarbee calls them 'Parker noises' but it can be as simple as clearing his throat or sniffling. This lets him know there's something he slipped up on. If he doesn't correct it himself, Ball makes sure its righted.

"He's awesome, man," Elarbee said. "He's going to be a way better coach than I ever could."

Every step of the way for Ball in Knoxville, Dayne Davis has also been there. They both joined as walk-ons in 2019 and have been apart of the offensive line corp since.

While Davis decided to return as a player, he's enjoyed watching Ball flip to the coaching side of the industry.

"Super smart guy, super smart guy," Davis said. "Really happy for him. Was obviously super good friends with him. Me and him came in together as walk-ons here when we got here. Just being able to see him flip over as a coach and succeed in that, super happy for him. Glad to have him in the room to teach those young guys but also when us old guys kind of slip up and forget something minute he's there to tell us and remind us."

With Ball, Elarbee and other assistants watching over, Tennessee boasts an extremely experienced offensive line. Four of the projected starters are returners and the final piece is a former five-star in Lance Heard.

With the combination of an impressive coaching staff and this experience, the Vols could have one of the best lines in the SEC this season.