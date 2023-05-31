Last week, it was reported that it is unlikely the SEC will move to a nine-game in-conference format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma. This would likely push the conference to an eight-game slate with one permanent rival for each program. The rest of the opponents would alternate every year. Here's a look at the teams Tennessee could be paired up with every season.

Almost certain - Vanderbilt

The most likely permanent rival for the Vols is in-state foe, Vanderbilt. Since 2014, the programs have faced each other in the final regular season game of the year. Overall, they have squared off 116 times. Tennessee owns a 79-32-5 record in the series. This includes a four-game win-streak. Due to the proximity of the schools and their shared state, this would make the most sense as the permanent opponent Tennessee would face. Considering the Commodores lack any other true rivals in football, it also leaves the conference with limited other options. Although this isn't a glamorous matchup, it should benefit the Vols in the long run. It doesn't have the appeal of other historic rivalries, but Tennessee should win the game every year.

Possible - Kentucky

If the conference decides to go another direction, the Vols may get matched up with Kentucky, instead. The teams have played 118 matches in the rivalry's history with Tennessee holding an 83-26-9 advantage. This includes two-straight wins and a streak of 26 consecutive wins from 1985-2010. Although the game is no longer the final game of the regular season, until 2014, it was. The teams also used to have a trophy in the form of a beer barrel for the winner. Now, the Wildcats play out-of-conference Louisville in the last week, instead. Despite the Vols historically dominating Kentucky, this matchup would be much more intriguing than Vanderbilt. Mark Stoops has built a solid program in Lexington that has resulted in close battles. Overall, it isn't as likely as a series with the Commodores, but it'd make some sense.

Unlikely - Florida

One of the more recently created rivalries that fans have come to enjoy is with Florida. The series dates back to 1916 but has only been an annual game since 1990. In the 52 battles between the programs, the Gators own the set 31-21. However, Tennessee won the last meeting at home in 2022. While the schools' have developed a hatred for each other, it is tough to imagine the Vols would pull Florida away from a series with Georgia. The teams have played 100 games against each other with it being held in Jacksonville since 1995. Both the Gators and Bulldogs also currently play out-of-conference matches to end their season so it'd make plenty of sense for the combination. It'll be a game that's missed every year but it wouldn't make sense to be Tennessee's permanent opponent.

No chance - Alabama