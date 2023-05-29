Just days before SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will meet with league athletic directors and coaches at the annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida, one major topic of discussion is already making headlines.

With Texas and Oklahoma slated to join the conference ahead of the 2024 season, there was a possibility that the league would switch from an eight-game scheduling format to nine games upon their arrival.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger on Monday, that may no longer be the case.

Dellenger reported that it was "unlikely" that the SEC will expand to nine games in 2024, citing that the league's new contract with ESPN does not add more revenue for a ninth game.

"I don't see the desire to go to a ninth game and not have any increase from a revenue standpoint," an anonymous SEC administrator told Dollenger. "That's what I think comes out this week unless something dramatic happens."

Dellenger also reported that the majority of teams prefer to stick to the current format while Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M are in favor on expanding to nine games.

A lack of extra revenue isn't the only incentive for the SEC to hold off on adding another game for the time being.

With the College Football Playoff also expanding to 12 teams in 2024-25, there is concern about player safety in playing an additional conference game in the regular season.

“It is very fair to say that it is not just about the money,” Kentucky president Eli Capilouto told Dellenger. “As we focus more on student-athlete well-being, one has to understand the implications of this in light of new (CFP) formats and length of the season. What does it all mean in a bigger context is what we should consider. What does it mean for bowl participation and length of season? All those things come first.”

ESPN and ABC will have the exclusive television rights to SEC games beginning in 2024, coinciding with Texas and Oklahoma's conference debut. The deal runs for 10 years and is worth $3 billion.