REPORT: Nico Iamaleava in concussion protocol ahead of Tennessee-Georgia

Nico Iamaleava , the Vols' starting signal caller for the last 10 games, is in concussion protocol days before No. 7 Tennessee plays at No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC), according to report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday.

Iamaleava, who was 8-of-13 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the Vols' 33-14 win over Mississippi State last Saturday, did not play in the second half.

He was ruled out after halftime with an "upper body injury" and did not return to Tennessee's sideline.

Thamel added that Josh Heupel has been "optimistic" about Iamaleava's status for the Georgia game, which would line up with what the Vols' head coach told reporters during his weekly press conference on Monday.

"(Iamaleava) was with us today. Had a really good day," Heupel said. "Feel like he’ll be in in great shape for Saturday. But you guys can monitor whatever the report is that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week. But certainly feel like he’ll be in a good spot."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Peyton Lewis 'maximizing opportunities' in Vols' backfield

Backup quarterback Gaston Moore, who is a fifth-year senior that began his career at Central Florida before transferring to Tennessee with Heupel in 2021, too all of the second half reps against Mississippi State, finishing 5-of-8 for 38 yards.

Iamaleava undoubtedly gives the Vols' (8-1, 5-1 SEC) offense their best chance in a game against Georgia (7-2, 5-2) that could decide a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee's offense, which has struggled since league play began in late September, as shown signs of improvement since the second half of the Vols' 24-17 victory over Alabama last month.

Iamaleava had thrown a 34-yard touchdown pass to Squirrel White and a 73-yard score to Dont'e Thornton Jr. in the first half vs. Mississippi State before exiting the game.

Iamaleava has thrown for 1,879 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.