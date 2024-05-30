REPORT: Tennessee basketball to play Miami in Jimmy V Classic at MSG
According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday, Tennessee basketball has been matched up with Miami in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.
There has not been an announced date for the matchup but it has previously been held before conference play begins.
The other reported matchup for the event is John Calipari's Arkansas facing Michigan.
This will be the first time the Vols have met the Hurricanes on the hardwood since 1996. Tennessee won the matchup in Knoxville 78-65. The Vols also claimed the matchup prior to that in Coral Gables 56-54 the season prior.
Tennessee and Miami met in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1991, where the Hurricanes grabbed their only win in the series, 72-60. The Vols got the set started in 1954 with an 89-80 victory in Montgomery, Alabama.
Overall, Tennessee leads 3-1 with a win in Knoxville, on the road and at a neutral site.
Next year, the Vols will return notable players Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Jordan Gainey and JP Estrella as they look to return to the Elite Eight.
Helping replace notable departures Dalton Knecht, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka are a quartet of incoming transfers. The Vols added Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara, Darlinstone Dubar and Igor Milicic Jr. out of the portal.
Tennessee will also bring in true freshman Bishop Boswell to help provide depth.
