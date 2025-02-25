REPORT: Tennessee football adding ex-Oklahoma OC Seth Littrell to staff

Tennessee is reportedly adding former Oklahoma offensive coordinator and Josh Heupel teammate Seth Littrell to its offensive staff in an analyst role.

Littrell spent twos seasons as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator before being let go by the program midway through the 2024 season.

VolQuest was the first to report. Tennessee has not officially announced the hire.

Littrell was a fullback on the same Oklahoma team that Heupel led to a national championship as a quarterback in 2000.

Littrell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kansas for two seasons and served the running backs coach under Mike Leach at Texas Tech from 2005-08.

After offensive coordinator stints at Arizona and North Carolina, Littrell was hired as the head coach at North Texas in 2015, a role he held until 2022.

Littrell returned to Oklahoma as an offensive analyst on Brent Venables staff after being fired by North Texas in 2023.

He was elevated to offensive coordinator after Jeff Lebby was hired as the head coach at Mississippi State in 2024.

Tennessee has filled all of its on-field coaching roles after special teams and outside linebackers Mike Ekeler left for the same role at Nebraska earlier this month.

Former defensive analyst Levorn Harbin was promoted to coach outside linebackers, while Evan Crabtree will take over special teams.

Heupel previously added former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones as an offensive analyst.